Karen A. (Shepard) Prouty

Sept. 21, 1942 - Sept. 7, 2020

NORTH CREEK - Karen A. (Shepard) Prouty, 77, of Sodom Cross Road, passed away peacefully, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Sept. 21, 1942 in Glens Falls, Karen was raised in Whitehall, West Glens Falls and North Creek.

Before raising her family, she worked as a legal secretary. While raising her family she worked in the cafeteria at Johnsburg Central School, retiring as manager.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed fishing, camping, and arts and crafts.

Karen was predeceased by her husband, Jack Prouty.

She is survived by her three sons: William Prouty of Greenfield Center, Tim Prouty (Judy) of Gansevoort, and Dan Prouty (Danyel) of Bakers Mills; two brothers: Carl Shepard (Johanne) of Clifton Park and Curt Shepard (Wendy) of Vine Grove, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https:/support.woundedwarriorproject.orgeteranonation.

