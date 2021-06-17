Karen M. Monahan

Feb. 10, 1971 - June 10, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Karen M. Monahan, 50, of 7th Street, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 10, 2021.

Born on February 10, 1971 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of James R. Bolton, Sr. of Queensbury and the late Helen (Lashway) Bolton.

Karen was a 1989 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then continued her education at Adirondack Community College.

On November 11, 2011, she married Lee Monahan at their home in Hudson Falls.

Karen worked in medical billing for several businesses in the area.

She loved going to their camp on Hadlock Pond, with her family and friends. Over the years she has made many memories sitting around the campfire. Karen also loved just relaxing in her chair by Hadlock Pond and throwing in her fishing line. She also treasured the times she went ice fishing on Lake George with her father and grandfather. Karen enjoyed throwing a horseshoe now and then, but she had a passion for softball and met many friends while playing for various leagues in the area. Karen was an active part of her nieces and nephews lives. She adored them and was so proud of all their accomplishments.

Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Malcolm and Simone Bolton and Joseph and Anne Lashway.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Monahan of Hudson Falls; her stepson Michael Monahan of Hudson Falls; her siblings: James Bolton, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Richmond, VA, Jodi Gowan and her husband, Tim of Myrtle Beach, SC, her twin sister, Katherine Bruno and her companion, Nick Wilson of South Glens Falls and Michelle Monroe (Cameron Monroe); her aunt, Theresa Leombruno and her husband, Dennis; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services for Karen are private.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.