Karen M. Monahan
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Karen M. Monahan

Feb. 10, 1971 - June 10, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Karen M. Monahan, 50, of 7th Street, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 10, 2021.

Born on February 10, 1971 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of James R. Bolton, Sr. of Queensbury and the late Helen (Lashway) Bolton.

Karen was a 1989 graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then continued her education at Adirondack Community College.

On November 11, 2011, she married Lee Monahan at their home in Hudson Falls.

Karen worked in medical billing for several businesses in the area.

She loved going to their camp on Hadlock Pond, with her family and friends. Over the years she has made many memories sitting around the campfire. Karen also loved just relaxing in her chair by Hadlock Pond and throwing in her fishing line. She also treasured the times she went ice fishing on Lake George with her father and grandfather. Karen enjoyed throwing a horseshoe now and then, but she had a passion for softball and met many friends while playing for various leagues in the area. Karen was an active part of her nieces and nephews lives. She adored them and was so proud of all their accomplishments.

Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Malcolm and Simone Bolton and Joseph and Anne Lashway.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Monahan of Hudson Falls; her stepson Michael Monahan of Hudson Falls; her siblings: James Bolton, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Richmond, VA, Jodi Gowan and her husband, Tim of Myrtle Beach, SC, her twin sister, Katherine Bruno and her companion, Nick Wilson of South Glens Falls and Michelle Monroe (Cameron Monroe); her aunt, Theresa Leombruno and her husband, Dennis; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services for Karen are private.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
Karen works for me that Moreau elementary school in South Glens Falls she was adored by the children and faculty she will be sorely missed our hearts thoughts and prayers go out to the family fly high angel
Saul m Schaefer
June 19, 2021
I just wanted to say how sorry I was to learn of Karen's passing! I feel so badly! I have many fond memories of, our neighbors, the Bolton twins. Karen and Kathy were my kids favorite babysitters! Karen was always the quieter twin (once you could tell the difference) she was always kind, gentle and fun and good to my kids! Thinking of you all.
Elizabeth Thompson
June 18, 2021
Lee we are so sorry for your loss of a great friend and partner in life. May Karen rest in peace.
Gregory and Suzanne Brown
Friend
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Karen. Sending bountiful prayers, comfort and strength to you all for the difficult days ahead without our beloved Karen. Her personality and laughter were infectious! I have the fondest of memories of Karen from elementary school through high school. She was a fantastic athlete too! I feel blessed to call her my friend. She will be truly missed. Wishing you all God´s peace!
Kortney (Fitzpatrick) Wilson
Friend
June 17, 2021
Lee, I was so sorry to hear of your loss ,My heart is heavy, Karen was a kind loving person, my prayers for her,you and her family.
carol ingalls
Friend
June 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Bolton family. I wish I could have been there to hug you all.
Linda Fullington
Friend
June 17, 2021
God bless you my friend we all will miss your wonderful wit, humor and great jokes. Also to your husband Lee I'm so so so sorry my great friend let raise a glass to your great love. RIP Karen xoxo
Melanie Jarvis Dinwiddie
Friend
June 17, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss...karen will be always remembered fondly...prayers for all that knew and loved her...
Pam McDonald
June 17, 2021
Lee and family so very sorry for your loss. My she rest in peace. God bless.
Kelly Carpenter
Friend
June 17, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Karen. I will remember her as the sweet & kind girl I knew from elementary school till I moved away after ACC. She will be missed by many.
Kerri Pecue
School
June 17, 2021
I just want to say my heart goes out to the family and I´m so sorry! Karen was my best friend all through high school and I´m going to miss her so much. We had a lot of great times and those memories I will cherish. We might not of seen as much of each other over the last few years but when we did it´s was like no time had passed. Truly a great person with a hugh heart I´m going to miss my bee-bop again I so sorry and good bless you all!
Tami Reynolds
June 17, 2021
so very sorry to hear about karenshe was a fun person,
susan A smith
Friend
June 17, 2021
Lee, I´m sad to read the unexpected loss of your beloved wife Karen. My sincere condolences go out to you and all that held Karen special in their lives. My prayers will go out for her and may she Rest In Peace.
Patrick Monahan
Family
June 17, 2021
A word of sympathy to the family of Karen Bolton...may God wrap His arms around you and comfort you during this difficult time. May His LOVE encircle you and bring you peace.
Mary Gowan
Family
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss.karen had a heart of gold.our condolences to the families.we ll miss seeing her on the pond
Karen chandler
June 17, 2021
My thoughts and praye rry sngo out to the entire Bolton family. Jodi please let.me.knownif you need anything.
Amy Clary Stone
Friend
June 17, 2021
