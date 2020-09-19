Karen Suzanne Deuel

Oct. 19, 1948 - Sept. 15, 2020

HADLEY - Karen Suzanne Deuel age 71 was called home to the Lord following a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 with her children at her bedside.

The youngest of five children, Karen was born Oct. 19, 1948, to the union of Charles and Madeline Hastings of Warrensburg.

Karen retired from the Glens Falls Hospital after 30 years of service.

Karen had a passion for shopping, antiquing and collecting of old things and loved to tell the stories of treasure hunts.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Jon J Deuel, Sr.; her brother, Charles Hastings, Jr.; sisters: Patricia Shea and Norma Galusha; and her beloved brother-in-law, Jim Galusha.

Karen is survived by her daughters: Nicole Gordon and her husband, Michael of Queensbury, Amber Lynch and husband, Tom and Tammy Morrison Deuel of Glens Falls; her sons: Ron Deuel and wife, Jami, of Lake Luzerne, Jon Deuel Jr. and wife, Patricia of Moreau, and Terrance Morrison Deuel and wife, Laurie of Cortland; her sister Marylin Becker of Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

Karen was blessed with eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren all who will miss her dearly.

It's been said that "the only people to whom I give my love and loyalty to are those who never made me question theirs." Sally and Ken Deuel and Marylin Spezio are three of those very special people who have shared all of life's ups and downs with Karen and Jon. We are forever grateful for your love and support throughout their lives.

Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St. in Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home and New York State capacity restrictions will be followed.

Funeral services and burial at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be private.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.