Karen Ann (Pitkin) Yawman

Oct. 20, 1962 - June 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Karen Ann (Pitkin) Yawman, 58, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Albany, NY with her loving family by her side.

Born on October 20, 1962, in Big Spring, TX, Karen was the daughter of Gray and Dottie (Allen) Pitkin.

Karen was well known as a kind-hearted and fun-loving person whose infectious laugh always lit up the room (willing participants or otherwise). While not always the most graceful person, Karen was tougher than a three-dollar steak. When Karen put her mind to something, she would let nothing (including a concussion) stop her. More importantly, these tasks that she would relentlessly pursue were often directed at making others happy as she routinely put the needs of others ahead of her own. More so than anyone, Karen put the happiness of her children above all. Karen was a wonderful mother that unconditionally loved her children. The culmination of all of Karen's best qualities undeniably shone in her most cherished role as "Train-Grandma". Karen was a world-class grandmother, her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the immense love (and pillow fort making skills) she showered them with will be with them forever.

Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Gray and Dottie Pitkin; her siblings: Cathy Pitkin, Michael Pitkin, Robert Pitkin, and Tracie (Pitkin) Ricco; her children: Phillip Yawman and wife Lauren, Jessica (Yawman) Benedict and husband John, and daughter Taylor Ramsey; her significant other, Paul Ramsey; dearly beloved grandchildren: James "Jimmy" Yawman, Natalie "Nattie Bug" Yawman, and soon to arrive "Gilbert" Yawman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins; including her cousin and very close friend Theresa (Allen) Kowalcyk.

Karen's family and friends wish to extend a special thank you to her daughter Taylor Ramsey for being right at her side every second of her courageous battle with cancer and providing unconditionally selfless care and support. This was a testament to some of the exceptional traits Karen impressed on her children by the way she lived her own life.

Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Calling hours will be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Daughter, sister, mother, and "Train-Grandma". Karen will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.