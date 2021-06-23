Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Ann Yawman
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Karen Ann (Pitkin) Yawman

Oct. 20, 1962 - June 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Karen Ann (Pitkin) Yawman, 58, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Albany, NY with her loving family by her side.

Born on October 20, 1962, in Big Spring, TX, Karen was the daughter of Gray and Dottie (Allen) Pitkin.

Karen was well known as a kind-hearted and fun-loving person whose infectious laugh always lit up the room (willing participants or otherwise). While not always the most graceful person, Karen was tougher than a three-dollar steak. When Karen put her mind to something, she would let nothing (including a concussion) stop her. More importantly, these tasks that she would relentlessly pursue were often directed at making others happy as she routinely put the needs of others ahead of her own. More so than anyone, Karen put the happiness of her children above all. Karen was a wonderful mother that unconditionally loved her children. The culmination of all of Karen's best qualities undeniably shone in her most cherished role as "Train-Grandma". Karen was a world-class grandmother, her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the immense love (and pillow fort making skills) she showered them with will be with them forever.

Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Gray and Dottie Pitkin; her siblings: Cathy Pitkin, Michael Pitkin, Robert Pitkin, and Tracie (Pitkin) Ricco; her children: Phillip Yawman and wife Lauren, Jessica (Yawman) Benedict and husband John, and daughter Taylor Ramsey; her significant other, Paul Ramsey; dearly beloved grandchildren: James "Jimmy" Yawman, Natalie "Nattie Bug" Yawman, and soon to arrive "Gilbert" Yawman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins; including her cousin and very close friend Theresa (Allen) Kowalcyk.

Karen's family and friends wish to extend a special thank you to her daughter Taylor Ramsey for being right at her side every second of her courageous battle with cancer and providing unconditionally selfless care and support. This was a testament to some of the exceptional traits Karen impressed on her children by the way she lived her own life.

Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Calling hours will be immediately followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Daughter, sister, mother, and "Train-Grandma". Karen will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim Theresa Ashley and vin
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results