Karl Kenneth Woodcock
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY

Karl Kenneth Woodcock

WILTON - Karl Kenneth Woodcock, 80, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, a true fighter to the end, with his three daughters by his side.

Karl was born in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Kirklin K. Woodcock and Martha A. Owens. Karl was one of eight siblings that included three sets of twins.

Karl worked for many years at the Canada Dry Beverage Co., he then retired after 25 years working for New York State in Wilton.

Known by many as "Woody", Karl loved to spend time traveling to South Carolina. He always enjoyed wheeling and dealing, trying to make a buck. When at home, Karl could be found tinkering in his garage or watching wrestling.

Karl is predeceased by his parents, Kirklin and Martha; sisters: Joy Woodcock, Betty Zwijacz, Fanny Putnam, Olive (Sandy) Woodcock, and his brother, Ralph Woodcock.

He is survived by his children: Bonnie Arteaga (Sergio) of South Carolina, Lisa Wilkins (Joseph) of Saratoga Springs, NY, Susan Sebag of South Carolina; grandchildren: Cory and Kendra Wilkins, Justin, Taylor, and Michael Woodcock; great-grandchildren: Elsie Wilkins, Everett Wilkins, Jaxon Taylor; brothers: Roger (Elma) Woodcock of Ft. Edward, NY and his twin brother, Kirklin (Sandy) Woodcock.

Karl will be laid to rest in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Online condolences may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
To all of Woody´s family I am sorry to hear the news of his passing. I haven´t seen him in a long time but when I did he would always have some funny story to tell me about. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jim Lant / North Fort Myers, Fl.
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss....I was best friends with Joy, WE spent a lot of time Together .
Jean M Powhida
Family
January 17, 2022
You will be missed Karl..RIP ..
MADONNA KEARNEY
January 12, 2022
