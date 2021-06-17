Katherine (Maltbie) Bolton

Feb. 5, 1939 - Nov. 15, 2020

BRANT LAKE - Katherine (Maltbie) Bolton, age 81, died in Auburn, AL on November 15, 2020.

She is survived by three brothers: William Maltbie, Robert Maltbie, and Samuel Maltbie; a sister, Alice Maltbie; three children: Thomas Bolton, Jonathan Bolton, Katherine Jill Bolton-Halverson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Maltbie Puchta, a daughter, Polly Elizabeth Bolton, and husband, Clayton L. Bolton, Jr.

The daughter of William Maltbie and Elizabeth Fisher Maltbie, and step-daughter of Kathyrn Woodward Maltbie, Katherine Bolton was born in Albany, NY on February 5, 1939. She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, where she was an all-state band member, a cheerleader, and competed in athletics. She attended Vassar College before leaving to get married. She was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family. Katherine also worked in retail sales, real estate, banking, and was a Parimutuel at Saratoga Race Track.

After retiring to Brant Lake in the late 1990s, Katherine became an active volunteer for the Town of Horicon, working on the town planning and zoning board and raising money for the local library. She relocated to Auburn, AL in 2009, where she was a member of the Gardening Club, Campus Club, United Methodist Church, and the local Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Charitable donations in her honor can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037-0920. http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-maltbie-bolton

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 3809 Main St., Warrensburg with Pastor Stephen Andrews of the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church officiating. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.