Katherine G. Chamberlain

Oct. 7, 1946 - March 28, 2021

BALLSTON SPA - Katherine G. Chamberlain, 74, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away on Friday May 28, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital after suffering a long battle of COPD.

Katherine was a devoted sister of: Vernison Allen, Jr., Michael Allen, Jenny Schoenborn, Kevin Allen, Arthur Allen (Charlene Kathan), Theodore Allen, Rebecca Williams(Christopher Williams), and Pamela Young. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her Father Vernison Allen and mother Dora Allen as well as her sister Vernice Slimmer.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Brewers Funeral Home of Lake Luzerne. Burial service was held at Conklingville Cemetery on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.