Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine G. Chamberlain
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
24 Church St
Lake Luzerne, NY

Katherine G. Chamberlain

Oct. 7, 1946 - March 28, 2021

BALLSTON SPA - Katherine G. Chamberlain, 74, of Ballston Spa, NY, passed away on Friday May 28, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital after suffering a long battle of COPD.

Katherine was a devoted sister of: Vernison Allen, Jr., Michael Allen, Jenny Schoenborn, Kevin Allen, Arthur Allen (Charlene Kathan), Theodore Allen, Rebecca Williams(Christopher Williams), and Pamela Young. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her Father Vernison Allen and mother Dora Allen as well as her sister Vernice Slimmer.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Brewers Funeral Home of Lake Luzerne. Burial service was held at Conklingville Cemetery on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brewer Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brewer Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.