Katherine A. Hanna

Sept. 13, 1937 - March 1, 2021

GREENWICH - Katherine A. Hanna, 83, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Glens Falls Center. Born September 13, 1937 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Roberta (Hill) Feeser of Hudson Falls and Cossayuna.

"Kay" spent her teens years living on the Palmer farm on Big Bay Road with her Aunt Mabel, where she attended Queensbury school. In her younger years she was employed by Troy Shirtmakers of Glens Falls, followed by many years at General Electric in Fort Edward, then at Glens Falls Hospital until her retirement. She married Edwin Hanna on December 12, 1977 and they spent many happy years together living in Queensbury and then converting her Dad's camp into their home in Cossayuna. She had a love for the outdoors, and enjoyed deer hunting with her husband every fall. You could always find her outside in her vegetable garden or one of her many flower gardens. She especially loved her feathered friends and enjoyed watching them come to her many feeders. Mostly, she was a loving mother and sister who will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her brothers Robert Feeser and Raymond Feeser, her sister Marion Coffey, stepson Ronald Hanna and husband Edwin Hanna.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Cynthia Arberger (Richard Boyer) of Queensbury, Kimberly Daggett (Gary Stumbo) of Piedmont, SC, Jack Arberger Jr. of Queensbury, and Shawn Arberger (Neeme Kalme) of Greenwich. Her stepdaughter, Bonnie Hanna of Hudson Falls; two sisters: Ella Merrithew of Minerva, and Margaret Ryder of Hudson Falls. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, as well as two close brother and sister-in-laws, Bill and Martha Hanna and Walt and Linda Hanna of Argyle.

Friends may call from 4-5pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to COVID restriction, 60 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, please see staff upon arrival. Face masks and social distancing are required.

A memorial service will follow the calling hours at 5pm at the funeral home with Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery.

Donations in Katherine's memory can be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad. PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.

To view Katherine's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.