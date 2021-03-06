Katherine "Jane" Hepner

Nov. 2, 1932 – Feb. 20, 2021

STATEN ISLAND - Katherine "Jane" (Pollock) Hepner died on Saturday, February 20, 2021 on Staten Island after a short illness complicated by Covid-19. Jane was born on November 2, 1932 to the late Alfred Lee and Rosa (Towson) Pollock.

She attended Curtis High School, graduating in 1949. Jane earned a Bachelor's in Mathematics from Wells College in 1953, and completed her Master's in Education and Teaching Certification at CUNY. Jane's first employment was with General Electric as a computer programmer. She then taught mathematics at the Staten Island Academy for several years. Jane's most challenging and fulfilling position was her last one, teaching mathematics for 18 years to 8th graders in the NYC schools on the Lower East Side.

Jane married William "Bill" Hepner in Manhattan on April 25, 1959. They made their life on Staten Island and raised two children: Wayne Hepner and Gail Hepner, M.D. Jane and Bill were married for 24 years until his death in January, 1983.

Jane was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Staten Island and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenwich, NY. She sang with St. Mary's choir for many decades and was a deaconess of the church. Jane also sang with the Richmond Choral Group on Staten Island and traveled to perform in Germany, Austria and England.

Jane was an avid reader and loved jigsaw puzzles, sudokus and math games. She was accomplished at all forms of needlework and every person in her large family has at least one treasured item that Jane lovingly stitched for them. Jane was the family matriarch and historian and was a proud member of the DAR. Jane was delighted to reach the age of 88, but there was nothing "old" about Jane. She was up to date and interested in everything about the world. A conversation begun with Jane about any topic could last for hours!

Although Jane was a lifelong resident of Staten Island, she spent all of her summers at her home on Cossayuna Lake in Argyle. Her "summers" at Cossayuna extended in her later years from early May to late October. Jane's daily joy was breakfast each morning next door with her brother Al, and in later years, morning coffee on the porch overlooking the lake, talking with niece Lynn and other visiting family and friends.

Jane was predeceased by husband, William Hepner; daughter, Dr. Gail Hepner; brothers: Alfred (Jean) Pollock, Charles (Dawn) Pollock, Robert Pollock; and nephew Robert Pollock. Left to cherish her memory are son, Wayne Hepner; son-in-law "other son" Gregory DeRespino; sister-in-law Elizabeth Pollock; nieces and nephews: Lynn Pollock, Lee (Linda) Pollock, Lori (Douglas) Shaver, Lisa Pollock, Lois (Thomas) McPhillips, Court (Devon) Pollock, Christopher Pollock and David Pollock; seven grand-nieces and nephew;and eight great grand-nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer at Jane's home on Cossayuna Lake. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Cossayuna Lake Improvement Association at cossayunalake.com.