Kathie Kelly (Bennett)

Sept. 26, 1959 - Nov. 26, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - After a courageous battle against cancer, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 Kathie passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Kathie was born on September 26, 1959 to Royal Bennett and Shirley Andrews of Hudson Falls.

Kathie was a 1978 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

Kathie retired from the Army National Guard in 2000 after 20 years of service as a medic. Kathie continued her work in healthcare as a CNA, home health care aid, and a personal care assistant. She loved to help people. Most recently Kathie worked at Angiodynamics as a medical device assembler. It was at Angio that she met many people with whom she developed sincere friendships. Of all the positions she worked, she most enjoyed the work and the people at Angio. Kathie was very dedicated to her family, fondly known as Grandma Kelly by her grandchildren. In her last weeks, her only wish was to be with her family. Kathie was known for her positive attitude and to always wear a smile. This part of her personality shined through to the very last days.

Kathie was predeceased by her grandparents, Violet and Willard Bennett and Charlotte and Gordon Walsh as well as many aunts and uncles.

Surviving family includes her parents: Royal (Bonnie) Bennett, Shirley (Bing) Andrews; daughters, Raeann (Roy) Karig and Kerri Larson; her sisters: Lynn Straight and companion Howie, Marie Bennett and her companion Ed, Penny (Harry) Ricketts, Tracy Bennett, Kay (Tim) McKinney, Becky (Don) Gray, Brandy (Gary) Bennett-Morehouse; and one brother, Bernie (Sandra) Andrews.

She leaves behind three beloved grandchildren: Caleb, Hayden and Thaddeus. She was aunt Daffy to her nephew Daniel, whom was like a brother to her girls. She was a much-loved Aunt to many nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. Kathie also leaves behind many friends that had become family. Her view of family was always those that she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank the teams at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for their dedicated care and support during her illness.

At Kathie's request there will be no services or calling hours. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date when it is safer to gather in large groups. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kathie's name to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or High Peaks Hospice.

For those who wish, on line condolence's may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury