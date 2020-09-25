Kathleen A. O'Donnell

Dec. 11, 1949 - Sept. 22, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Kathleen A. O'Donnell, 70, passed away on September 22, 2020, at the Glens Falls Center.

Kathleen was born a twin on December 11, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late James J. O'Donnell and Anna Mae Corrigan O'Donnell.

Kathleen was a loving daughter, and sister to four siblings. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls, attended State University of New York at Brockport and Adirondack Community College, where she received nursing degrees in 1970 and 1973. Kathleen practiced nursing at Glens Falls Hospital for 30 years, a job which she loved. Kathleen also used her caring skills as a nurse to help many of her family and friends during several illnesses.

Kathleen was a devout Catholic, taking many classes in Bible Studies and Scripture in her Church. She was an active member of the Rosary Altar Society, Counter, Eucharistic Minister, took Communion to nursing home residents and other ill friends and strived to make daily morning mass. She would drive to Hudson Falls every day, and pick up her good friend, Kay. They would go swimming at the YMCA, then to mass, then out to breakfast.

She loved her dogs, Rogue and Sitka, and some of her favorite pastimes included playing her guitar, painting and drawing, riding horses in her younger years, playing miniature golf, and spending time with family, especially her great niece and nephews, who affectionately referred to her as "Aunt Fafe." Another favorite of hers was playing "Santa" for the nieces and nephews at our annual family Christmas parties. Every year, Kathleen looked forward to the Balloon Festival and collected Balloon pins from each year. She was very well liked and had a big heart. Once anyone got to know her, they liked her instantly for her kind demeanor and great sense of humor.

Kathleen was grateful for all her sisters who assisted her as she became more and more immobile due to Multiple Sclerosis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her oldest sister, Patricia O'Donnell Bowyer and her husband, James; an older brother, Thomas J. O'Donnell and her brother-in-law, Dr. Norman A. Enhorning.

She is survived by her older sister, Mary (O'Donnell) Enhorning; her twin, Katherine (O'Donnell) Frederick and her husband, Warren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her family is very thankful to the staff at The Glens Falls Center, Glens Falls Hospital and the Glens Falls Dialysis Center for their comforting care during her last days. Also, a special thanks to her landlord, Dan, who was very helpful, going above and beyond throughout the years to make her life easier.

Friends may call on Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Michael The Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue in South Glens Falls, with Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow the Mass, at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls or the SPCA, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary you may visit, www.carletonfuneralhome.net.