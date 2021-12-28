Menu
Kathleen Belle Cary
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Kathleen Belle (Dickinson) Cary

May 24, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2021

On May 24, 1930, Kathleen Belle (Dickinson) Cary entered into this world as the daughter of Nellie (Green) and Elwood Dickinson of Gansevoort, NY. Raised on the family farm with four other siblings, Edna Kobor, Lyle, Lawrence and Floyd Dickinson on Dickinson Lane off West River Road, she attended the two-room country schoolhouse down the same road that her father did until she completed the sixth grade. After that, school districts became centralized and she then attended and graduated from Fort Edward High School with a two-year interruption when she was at the Homestead Sanatorium recovering from tuberculosis.

On July 9, 1950, Kathleen married Richard C. Cary of Durkeetown at the Quaker Friends Meetinghouse in South Glens Falls. Her husband was a farmer's hired hand, the longest being on the McEachron farm in West Hebron. On January 1, 1967, dad and mom bought their own dairy farm in Easton, NY. As well as full time homemaker, mom pitched in when needed with the farm work, especially during haying time in spite of her asthma. She then went on to work for her nephew, Dale Dickinson's Dickinson's World of Food Service and also worked for Toadflax Nursery. She also babysat for a few grand-nieces and nephews, took care of the elderly until she became stricken with a spinal stroke and was no longer able to work. After the passing of her husband, mom went into assisted living, the Home of the Good Shepherd of Wilton, and in recent years, Baptist Health Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of Scotia.

Mom left behind the burdens and cares of this earthly life on December 24, 2021 at the age of 91 years. She demonstrated every day that her main purpose in life was to gain the approval of her Heavenly Father. She was a testimony in her own right of having a contented spirit as she struggled with different adversities in her life.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband, and her four siblings, a grandson, Ian Richard Cary who passed away on her birthday in 1999.

Left behind to mourn her passing but rejoicing that she has now entered into heavenly peace are a sister-in-law, Marcia Bunzey of Cobleskill, NY; and her four children: Philip (Jennifer) Cary of Phoenix, AZ, Marlene (James) Bradley of Schenectady, NY, Ronald (Rhonda) Cary of Phoenix, AZ and Kimberly (Charles) Romero of Wiggins, CO; as well as grandchildren: Jaime (Jonathan) Zorich, Matthew (Stacy) Bradley, Alyssa (Juan) Andrade, Stephanie (Rory) Stark, Margaret (Matt) Morrissey, Jessica (Andy) Halseth, Kathleen Bradley, Marc (Kalie) Romero, Michael Romero , Sarah (Thomas) Bradley, Allison (Anthony) Eslick; along with two great-grandsons: Owen Morrissey and Guy Bradley; and four great-granddaughters: India Starks, Olive Stark, Jemma Stark and Kathleen Morrissey; numerous nieces, nephews; grand and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Monday, January 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. A zoom link and password will be available on our website for all those who are unable to attend in person.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Marlene, Praying now that God´s comfort surround you during this difficult time and that His peace envelope you knowing that your beloved mother is in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. You are a living testimony to her wonderful legacy of strength, kindness and contentment. You are loved sweet friend, Your sister in Christ, Nora
Nora Galto
Other
January 5, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 3, 2022
Dear Marlene and family ... sending our sincere sympathies...and remembering your dear Mom as a sweet pleasant lady always with a warm smile. May her Faithful Love for God and Love for each of you be a tender comfort now and in days ahead. With our love and care, Bob and Donna
Bob and Donna Pikcilingis
Friend
January 3, 2022
We are so sorry for the loss of your Aunt Kathleen, Dale & Mary. She held a treasured place in your hearts for many years. May she rest in the arms of her Savior, Jesus! With our love & prayers.
Paul & Joan Andersen & Family
December 29, 2021
My deepest and sincerest condolences.
Steve Lee
Other
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results