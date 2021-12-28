Kathleen Belle (Dickinson) Cary

May 24, 1930 - Dec. 24, 2021

On May 24, 1930, Kathleen Belle (Dickinson) Cary entered into this world as the daughter of Nellie (Green) and Elwood Dickinson of Gansevoort, NY. Raised on the family farm with four other siblings, Edna Kobor, Lyle, Lawrence and Floyd Dickinson on Dickinson Lane off West River Road, she attended the two-room country schoolhouse down the same road that her father did until she completed the sixth grade. After that, school districts became centralized and she then attended and graduated from Fort Edward High School with a two-year interruption when she was at the Homestead Sanatorium recovering from tuberculosis.

On July 9, 1950, Kathleen married Richard C. Cary of Durkeetown at the Quaker Friends Meetinghouse in South Glens Falls. Her husband was a farmer's hired hand, the longest being on the McEachron farm in West Hebron. On January 1, 1967, dad and mom bought their own dairy farm in Easton, NY. As well as full time homemaker, mom pitched in when needed with the farm work, especially during haying time in spite of her asthma. She then went on to work for her nephew, Dale Dickinson's Dickinson's World of Food Service and also worked for Toadflax Nursery. She also babysat for a few grand-nieces and nephews, took care of the elderly until she became stricken with a spinal stroke and was no longer able to work. After the passing of her husband, mom went into assisted living, the Home of the Good Shepherd of Wilton, and in recent years, Baptist Health Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of Scotia.

Mom left behind the burdens and cares of this earthly life on December 24, 2021 at the age of 91 years. She demonstrated every day that her main purpose in life was to gain the approval of her Heavenly Father. She was a testimony in her own right of having a contented spirit as she struggled with different adversities in her life.

She was preceded in death besides her parents and husband, and her four siblings, a grandson, Ian Richard Cary who passed away on her birthday in 1999.

Left behind to mourn her passing but rejoicing that she has now entered into heavenly peace are a sister-in-law, Marcia Bunzey of Cobleskill, NY; and her four children: Philip (Jennifer) Cary of Phoenix, AZ, Marlene (James) Bradley of Schenectady, NY, Ronald (Rhonda) Cary of Phoenix, AZ and Kimberly (Charles) Romero of Wiggins, CO; as well as grandchildren: Jaime (Jonathan) Zorich, Matthew (Stacy) Bradley, Alyssa (Juan) Andrade, Stephanie (Rory) Stark, Margaret (Matt) Morrissey, Jessica (Andy) Halseth, Kathleen Bradley, Marc (Kalie) Romero, Michael Romero , Sarah (Thomas) Bradley, Allison (Anthony) Eslick; along with two great-grandsons: Owen Morrissey and Guy Bradley; and four great-granddaughters: India Starks, Olive Stark, Jemma Stark and Kathleen Morrissey; numerous nieces, nephews; grand and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

