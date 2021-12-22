Kathleen L. Spahn

March 6, 1945 - Dec. 20, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Kathleen L. Spahn passed into eternal joyful life on December 20, 2021.

Born in New York City on March 6, 1945, she was the daughter of the late George and Loretta Spahn and was their third child and only daughter.

Kathleen graduated from Mary Louis Academy in Queens, NY and attended College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She engaged in a business career as an Executive Assistant at Bristol Meyers, eventually becoming a Grant Administrator for the Ford Foundation, in which capacity she travelled worldwide.

In 1988 she married the love of her life, Jeremiah "Jerry" Donovan, a Financial Executive for International Paper Corp. They resided in Maine but maintained a residence in Bolton Landing, NY. Upon Jerry's retirement, they divided their time between sailing the coast of Maine and the intercostal waterway to the Carolinas to skiing Hickory Hill, Gore and Whiteface Mountains. Both were competitive marksmen having won many awards. They supported Father Peter G. Young's charitable efforts who also officiated at their marriage.

Upon Jerry's death in 2000, Kathy relocated exclusively to Bolton Landing where she became deeply involved in many facets of small-town living and community affairs. She volunteered extensively in the operations of the Parish of Blessed Sacrament, publishing their weekly parish bulletin for many years.

In 2014, Kathy relocated to Glens Falls, NY to be in a maintenance-free living environment and to be closer to her interests in music, dance, and the arts.

Kathleen is survived by her brothers: George and Michael, both of Rockville Centre, NY. She leaves behind six loving nephews and nieces: Christopher Spahn of Ridgefield, CT, Matthew Spahn of Rockville Centre, NY, Adam Spahn of Dix Hills, NY, Michelle Rosato of Daniel Island, SC, Mary Jean Corwin of Cohasset, MA, and Sarah Munson of Poundridge, NY; Kathleen is also survived by 19 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral arrangements will be at the convenience of the family, with an interment in a family plot at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be sent to American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the loving care provided by High Peaks Hospice, The Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, and the Home of Good Shepherd.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.