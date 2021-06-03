Kathleen E. (Meader) Whaley

July 14, 1957 - June 1, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE - Kathleen E. (Meader) Whaley, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 14, 1957 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Charlotte (Gibbons) Meader and the late Robert A. Meader, Sr.

Kathy was most at peace whenever she was in the woods or on the water. She enjoyed camping and bird watching. The red breasted grossbeak, blue heron and eagles were her favorite. Kathy loved all types of music and she attended numerous concerts and festivals.

If you were asked what Kathy was like, everyone would say, she was kindhearted and friendly to all. Time spent with her family and friends was her number one priority and she especially loved large holiday celebrations. Kathy was there for anyone and everyone in good times and bad, no matter what, and anyone could confide in her.

Kathy truly lived by the motto "I don't do great things; I do small things with great love" – Mother Theresa.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her husband Richard Whaley and sister Joyce (Meader) Corsetti.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Justin P. Kelley; bonus children: Danielle (Whaley) Britcher and her son Dustin, Matthew (Kate) Whaley and his children, Jackson, Anna, and Emma; brother Robert (Dot) Meader; sisters: Barbara Donovan, and Terri (Brian) Wrisley. Kathy also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 NY-32, Schuylerville, NY, 12871 with the Rev. Janet Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org or the American Civil Liberties Union at www.action.aclu.org

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.