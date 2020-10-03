Kathryn P. (Kraft) Cooper

Sept. 12, 1933 - Oct. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Kathryn P. (Kraft) Cooper, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Warren Center.

Born September 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Agnes (Detweiler) Kraft.

She graduated from St. Brendan's High School in Brooklyn, NY.

Kathryn met Robert Cooper at the A&P Supermarket where Kathryn worked, and they were married on June 1, 1963 in Plainedge, Long Island. They moved to Fort Ann in 1979 with their family. Robert and Kathryn owned and operated the Loving Care Cleaning Service. They raised their family together until Robert's passing in 2003.

Kathryn was a past PTA president, as well as a religious instructor. She will always be remembered for her incredible sense of humor and her unfailing politeness. She enjoyed playing BINGO, trying her luck with scratch off tickets, and for baking delicious cheesecake. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and with her friends at the Cedars Apartments and at the Warren Center.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Kathryn was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Kirk (Dan), her sister-in-law Ruth Beck (Ray), and Lorraine Cook (Jimmy), as well as her brothers-in-law: Arthur Pryer and Frank Birmingham.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Timothy R. Cooper (Joanne), her daughter Melissa Cooper (Steve Nicolaus), her grandchildren: Gabrielle Seeley (Kyle), Seth Cooper, and Kayla Cooper, her sister Janet Birmingham, her sister-in-law Carol Pryer, her best friend Evelyn Roy, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends at The Cedars and Warren Center.

Friends may call from 4-6pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6pm with the Rev. Rick Backus officiating.

Please note that due to state regulations, only 50 people are allowed inside the building at once, and that masks and social distancing are required. Please check with the staff in the parking lot for instructions upon arrival.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Morningside Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Kathryn's caregivers at the Warren Center for their care and compassion during Kathryn's stay there.

Memorial donations in Kathryn's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12205. The family also suggests that you "pay it forward" by performing a random act of kindness, as Kathryn would have.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.