Kathy A. Fish
1957 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1957
DIED
October 16, 2020

Kathy A. Fish

April 25, 1957 - Oct. 16, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Kathy A. Fish, 63, of Townline Rd., passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Born April 25, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late, Florence Vaughn.

On August 26, 1976, in the beautiful Crandall Park, Kathy married the love of her life, Harold.

Kathy dedicated 30 years delivering papers for the Post Star until her retirement. In her down time she enjoyed spending time with family and going camping.

In addition to her mother, Kathy was predeceased by her grandmother, Ida Mattison.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harold; her children: Adam (Tracey) Fish and Karen (Gary) Knoll; her grandchildren: Jacob and Jadyn Fish and Kallie Knoll; her sisters: Gloria Guy and Joanne (Charlie) Holmquist; her pets: Connor and Whiskers; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Bailey, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Kathy, contributions may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
