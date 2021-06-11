Kathy E Mitchell

Aug. 1, 1952-June 8, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Kathy E Mitchell, 68, passed away June 8, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Her love of music, road trips, and sharing time with her family, and taking joy in life, was celebrated by all who knew her. Her boundless compassion and love was her greatest gift, she shared with all her friends.

Born August 1, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of John F. and Virginia L. Mitchell.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Burckard who passed in 2017.

She is survived by her brothers: Terry Morrison (Sharon), Mark Mitchell (Joan), Paul Lacross (Kathy), John Mitchell (Teresa), and Robert Mitchell (Helen); and nieces: Shanon Adams, Jaime Smith; and nephews: Patrick Mitchell and Anthony Lacross.

A special thanks is given to her great friend Pam Curtis, who helped and supported Kathy through her battle with cancer, Doctors Spinelli and Rozell, and the staff of the respiratory and ICU staff at Glens Falls Hospital, who cared for Kathy and her battle with cancer.

In accordance with Kathy's wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at Glens Falls Cemetery (Bay Street), Glens Falls at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be given in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

