Kay French

Oct. 26, 1938 - Oct. 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Kay French, 81, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born on October 26, 1938 in Glens Falls, Kay was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Greenwood) Gilday.

Kay owned and operated Miss Kay's Beauty Salon for many years until her retirement. Kay, along with her husband Lee, also owned and operated Sunset Farms on Ridge Road in Queensbury for many years.

She was a member of the Glens Falls VFW, Post 2475 where she was active in food preparation and assisting with their gatherings. She was also a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574 and the South Glens Falls Eagles Club.

She loved horses and riding, cooking, reading, enjoyed her friends coming to visit and she in turn enjoyed going to visit her friend Bella. Above all, she cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Lee P. French and her brother, James Gilday.

Survivors include her daughter, Deanna French of Glens Falls; her son, William French and his companion, Tammy Rowell of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Michael J. Dilorenzo and his wife, Traci, Kayla E. French, Jakob L. French, and Elizabeth A. French; and her great-grandchildren: Dominic and Gianna Dilorenzo.

Graveside services will be held on 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Glens Falls VFW Post 2475, 30 Cooper Street, Glens Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kay's memory to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

