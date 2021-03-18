Keith B. Sheerer

HUDSON FALLS - Keith B. Sheerer passed away at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Michele; his children: Lisa Sheerer and her significant other Greg Murphy of Glens Falls, Jen and her husband Eric Seelye of Lake George, and Brian and his wife Tiffiny Sheerer of South Glens Falls; seven grandchildren: Jeff, Holly and Jacob Howes, Conor Horrigan, Dylan Sheerer, Emily and Elle Seelye. Also, very important to him were his brothers: Michael and his wife Marilyn of NC, Jay and his wife Sylvia of Queensbury, and his late brother Scott Sheerer. He also loved his other family: Sharon and Richard Cote of GA, Reggie Cote of Glens Falls, Rich and Anne Cote of SC, and Sue and Denny Moore of GA. He very much missed his late parents Gilbert and Dora Sheerer. He also leaves behind many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Keith's family was the most important to him. From Friday night poker games, camping trips, fishing trips, tubing down the Schroon River (until he missed the exit once – that was the end of those trips), cookouts, dinners, and everything in between where he was always the jokester and storyteller.

No matter where he went, there was someone he knew and just had to stop and say hello, even on vacations out of state. He was known to many as the consummate fisherman a title he held in highest regard. His second family the Monitor Bay Camp Family, and his special drinking Buddy Archie, also had a special place in Keith's life.

He always had infinite words of wisdom for his children and grandchildren, never back up farther than you need to, round bales of hay are bad for the horses (they need three square meals a day), work smarter not harder, but most of all, he let them all know how much he loved them and was proud of them.

Everyone who knew Keith loved him. He is now with his family members who passed before him, but most importantly he is now back with his best friend of all time, Oxford.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates. A celebration of life will follow at his home.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.