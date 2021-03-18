Menu
Keith B. Sheerer
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Keith B. Sheerer

HUDSON FALLS - Keith B. Sheerer passed away at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Michele; his children: Lisa Sheerer and her significant other Greg Murphy of Glens Falls, Jen and her husband Eric Seelye of Lake George, and Brian and his wife Tiffiny Sheerer of South Glens Falls; seven grandchildren: Jeff, Holly and Jacob Howes, Conor Horrigan, Dylan Sheerer, Emily and Elle Seelye. Also, very important to him were his brothers: Michael and his wife Marilyn of NC, Jay and his wife Sylvia of Queensbury, and his late brother Scott Sheerer. He also loved his other family: Sharon and Richard Cote of GA, Reggie Cote of Glens Falls, Rich and Anne Cote of SC, and Sue and Denny Moore of GA. He very much missed his late parents Gilbert and Dora Sheerer. He also leaves behind many, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Keith's family was the most important to him. From Friday night poker games, camping trips, fishing trips, tubing down the Schroon River (until he missed the exit once – that was the end of those trips), cookouts, dinners, and everything in between where he was always the jokester and storyteller.

No matter where he went, there was someone he knew and just had to stop and say hello, even on vacations out of state. He was known to many as the consummate fisherman a title he held in highest regard. His second family the Monitor Bay Camp Family, and his special drinking Buddy Archie, also had a special place in Keith's life.

He always had infinite words of wisdom for his children and grandchildren, never back up farther than you need to, round bales of hay are bad for the horses (they need three square meals a day), work smarter not harder, but most of all, he let them all know how much he loved them and was proud of them.

Everyone who knew Keith loved him. He is now with his family members who passed before him, but most importantly he is now back with his best friend of all time, Oxford.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates. A celebration of life will follow at his home.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Mar
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jodie Fritz
Friend
April 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Keith's passing, he was a wonderful student at Glens Falls High School, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family from Stanley Rummel and family.
Stanley Rummel
Teacher
March 25, 2021
God rest his soul....I remember Keith from elementary school times and junior high......Good guy...always smiling. God bless his family
Christal Worth
March 25, 2021
Michele, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gia
March 24, 2021
Really going to miss him grew up on the same part of town God Bless Keith.
Michael Gosline
Friend
March 21, 2021
I will miss him he was a good freind.for many years
Daniel Macero
Friend
March 19, 2021
Michele and family, My heart goes out to you all. I am so sorry for your loss. I will never forget his smile and laughter. He was a very special man and will be missed. Blessings to you all!
Leesa Knoblauch Stiller
March 19, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy goes to You with all our Hearts
Bridget and Rich Paris
March 19, 2021
I knew Keith for several recent years before I left the area. Always happy and a fun and helpful guy. Met a time or two at the MOON and envied his choice in a dog pal "OX?". Rest well and my sympathy to his family
Jim Mackey
March 19, 2021
A loved man is an unforgettable man. Your family and friends will always remember all the yesterday´s with you and all the tomorrow´s to come without you. Rest In Peace dear Keith. My condolences to your beloved wife and family. You will be missed!
Janet Engels
March 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of Keith's passing. I am going to miss him and his jokes and funny stories. My condolences to his family and his family of friends. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Andy Watkins
Friend
March 19, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Known Keith since our Big Cross days.
Nancy Crannell LaFlure
March 18, 2021
Chuck, Patti, Kilee, and Ava
March 18, 2021
I knew Keith from the 60's on. He was always a pleasure to be around and always made me smile or laugh. He will be missed by many people. My condolences to Michele and your family.
John Reid
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keith was a great guy and friend
CONNIE and Bill GEBO
Friend
March 18, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Losing a brother is so hard. Mike and Marilyn please extend my condolences to your family. Prayers for you all.
Linda
Linda Gilligan
Friend
March 18, 2021
Sarah and Sean Palladino
March 18, 2021
Gonna miss you Keith ! Always loved your kindness and sense of humor . Sending love to Michelle and all the kids . I can just see him now making Dora and Gil laugh . Love from Steven , Val , Daniel and Freya in Ireland
Steve Levine
Family
March 18, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Keith´s passing. He was a great guy and loved by all. My condolences go out to Michele and the family.
Tom Bapp
March 18, 2021
We treasure the moments spent with Keith over the years. He was one of a kind. Miss you Uncle Keith. Thank you for being in our world.
Harry and Betty Goldstein
March 18, 2021
RIP my friend
Bob Stevens
March 18, 2021
RIP Keith, you were a great & funny man. Loved your comment on FB. You will be missed. We Love you and Michele very much. Prayers forever for you!!
Gary & micki Hughes
March 18, 2021
I am sorry to see his passing and my condolences to the family
frank bicknell
Friend
March 18, 2021
I am going to miss Keith so much. Never enough time. My sincere condolences to Michelle and family.
Tom Willett
Friend
March 18, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you . The words you chose to describe Keith´s life were perfect. He will be missed by many .
Janice Bessette
March 18, 2021
Michele, Cheri and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of Keith. We want you to know that you and the rest of the family are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time for all of you!! Love Chris and Cheri
Chris & Cheri Cote
Family
March 18, 2021
Michele - So sorry to read about Keith. I know how hard it is to lose your husband and my heart goes out to you.
I know you have gone thru a lot in the past few years. You have my sincere sympathy.
Sandy Byers
Friend
March 18, 2021
First met Keith back in the 60's at the old GF Junior High on Glen St. Both in the 7th grade and both in the illustrious "Fur, Fin and Feather" Club. (Mr. Mulcahy, Advisor) I still laugh about that. Later went to high school together at GF (as long as I lasted anyway) We also worked together on the Warren County DPW Paving Crew in the 70's. We were the flagmen. I'm not sure if the County has yet fully recovered! In recent years, we'd see each other occasionally; even played a round of golf at Queensbury together with some old GF guys. A real pleasure! Keith was one of the nicest, most easy-going and funniest guys I know and I'll always have fond memories of him. My heartfelt condolences to his wife, kids and family.
Andy Harvey
Friend
March 18, 2021
My heart goes out to his entire family and everybody he loved!! May he Rest In Peace and watch over everyone for the rest of their lives❣
Brianna Clark
Friend
March 18, 2021
Keith was a great guy . We are so sorry for the whole family. Wish we could have been there . Love you guys , from the Deyoe’s
Ken Deyoe
Friend
March 18, 2021
Never will forget your mischievous grin! Good times at GF High. RIP old friend. Jack Mulcahy
John Mulcahy
March 18, 2021
Michele , I’m so very sorry to hear of Keith’s passing. I haven’t seen him in years but he was always so nice . My prayers are with you and your beautiful family. In my thoughts , Gail
Gsil Lemery luciano
Friend
March 18, 2021
Tom and Debbie
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to a wonderful family that lost a great man!He will forever be in our hearts.
Archie & Penny Mosley
March 18, 2021
So many fond memories of fishing up at the camp in Huletts Landing when we were 10 years old. (Mark). One of the nicest and most likable people on the planet. RIP old friend! Condolences to all family members.
Mark and Susan LePorin
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with. Michelle and Keith the GREATEST LOVE of all. We can all learn from such beautiful love story. Gwen OHanlon Greg Helwig.
Gwen OHanlon
Friend
March 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shelly and Kevin Scellen
Friend
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 37 of 37 results