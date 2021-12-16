Menu
Keith E. Vanderwarker Sr.
1965 - 2021
1965
2021
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Keith E. Vanderwarker, Sr.

Aug. 6, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2021

HADLEY – Keith E. Vanderwarker, Sr., 56, of Old Corinth Road, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, December 13, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born on August 6, 1965 in Glens Falls he was the son of Pauline (Allen) Hughes (Gene) of Hadley and the late Eugene Vanderwarker.

Keith attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Lisa D. Allen on September 6, 1986 in Day and the couple resided in Hadley for many years.

Keith was currently employed as an Arborist for many years with Asplundh Tree Experts.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles with Lisa. He especially loved spending his time with his grandbabies.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his sister, Kristine Vanderwarker; and his father and mother-in-law, Percy and Alma Allen.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Vanderwarker of Hadley; include his children: Keith Vanderwarker, Jr. (Danielle) of Olmstedville, Maria Pistoia of Ballston Spa, Keisa Castillo (Jose, Sr.) of Glens Falls, and Jodie Sanchez of Whitehall; his grandchildren: Nathan, Killian, Vanessa, Gianni, Annaleec, Jose, Jr., Nikolas, Gabriel, Haylee, Aidyn, Omar and Julian; two brothers: Kevin Vanderwarker of Hudson Falls and Kurtis Brown of Hudson Falls; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Rev. Phil Allen, officiating.

Burial will be at the Day Meadows Cemetery, Town of Day.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care and for granting the family a chance to say their final goodbyes.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
Sending all my love and sympathy, deepest condolences Lisa, Kurt, Spivey and all the kids, grand babies. My heart goes out to u my friends
Wesanne Visscher
Friend
December 17, 2021
So sorry for ur loss i am betty decker's( allen) older daughter
Alice allen
Family
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry Keith & Dan , and families for the passing on of your Dad, husband , uncle , grandfather , friend . I am sending big hugs and strength Love you
Kim and Keith Dubay
Family
December 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keith was a Great Man, and he will be missed by many,
Heidi
Other
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to all of you. I will be here if you need me LOVE & GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU
Barbara Allen
Family
December 16, 2021
