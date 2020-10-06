Kendall TenEyck

Jan. 28, 2017 - Oct. 4, 2020

BALLSTON SPA - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our sweet baby girl Kendall. Kendall TenEyck passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, on October 4, 2020, after a fifteen month battle with brain cancer. Kendall was born on January 28, 2017, to Jeremiah and Julie TenEyck.

Kendall fought with such bravery over the last fifteen months. The doctor said that she never once complained about any treatment or procedure that she had to undergo. She loved her identical twin sister so much, along with her four other siblings.

Some of her favorite things were swimming, reading, singing songs, being outside and most of all spending time with her family. She loved fiercely each day and truly loved her snuggle time.

She is loved and cherished by her parents Jeremiah and Julie, brothers: Cole and Blake; and sisters: Laney, Khloe and Quinn. She is also loved by grandparents: Terry and Sharon TenEyck of Ballston Spa, NY and John and Donna Webster of Warrensburg, NY; aunts and uncles and "ohs,": Jim and Alicia TenEyck, Audra TenEyck and Mike Cudahy, Jessica and Jeff Monroe; and cousins: Hunter and Carson TenEyck, Tanner, Abram and Kahlen Monroe.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. The family encourages all who knew Kendall to attend to share memories and celebrate her life. Social distancing and facemasks are required per CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com