Kenneth Grantham Engler, Jr.

HAGUE - Kenneth Grantham Engler Jr. 82 of Hague, New York, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021, surrounded by family.

Ken was born to Katherine Hammond Engler and Kenneth Engler Sr. in June 1939 and spent his early years in Short Hills, New Jersey. He graduated from The Pingry School in 1958 and Ohio Wesleyan in 1962. Following college, Ken attended the Navy's Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned as an ensign at the Deep Sea Diving School in Washington, DC. He was honorably discharged as a Lt. JG in 1965.Upon his return to New Jersey, he earned his MBA from Rutgers University after joining his family's map publishing firm, C.S. Hammond and Company, founded by his great grandfather, Caleb Stillson Hammond. He was the corporate secretary of the firm, operations manager and later vice president of production.

Upon his return to New Jersey, Ken met Enid Groeneveld, another Short Hills resident. They met during a historic snowstorm in 1967 and were married in September of that year. Enid and Ken spent most of their married life living in Summit, NJ where their children, Karen and Steven were born. The family spent every summer visiting Lake George.

Ken retired in 1998 upon the sale of Hammond. He and Enid moved to a historic house in Ticonderoga, NY near the home where Ken and his family had spent summers since 1946. In retirement, Ken enjoyed fixing up their home, restoring a 1968 Lyman Runabout wooden boat, traveling, boating, volunteering and visiting friends and family. Never one to sit idle, Ken's visits usually included any number of repair or carpentry projects. His clipboard of "to do" items was never far from reach. He felt that a day wasn't complete if he hadn't fixed something.

Ken took pleasure from actively participating - often in the role of treasurer - in many local organizations, including the Lake George Association, the Northern Lake George Yacht Club, the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga and the Forest Bay Association.

Ken's greatest joy was spending time with Enid, his children and grandchildren, and visiting many friends. He is survived by Enid, his wife of 54 years, daughter, Karen Bartlett and her husband, Judson Bartlett of Middlebury, VT, son, Steven Engler and his wife, Lisa Engler, of Belmont, MA and four grandchildren: Julia and Kellan Bartlett, Samuel and Elin Engler. Ken was predeceased by an infant daughter, Katherine.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held in August. Donations in his memory may be made to the Lake George Association for protection of a place that he loved.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.