Kenneth A. Fish

Mar. 6, 1953 - Sept. 9, 2021

GREENWICH – Kenneth A. Fish, age 68, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Kenneth was born on March 6, 1953, in Cambridge, NY, the son of the late Walter H. Fish, Sr. and Anna Mae Brown Fish.

Kenneth was a laborer for Victory Specialty for many years. He had a passion and love for repairing and racing muscle cars. He was an avid mechanic to many who knew him. There was nothing about repairing or racing muscle cars that Kenneth did not know. He was a loving, kind and caring person always putting others first. Kenneth was a very outgoing person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. But it was more than that. He had the simple, but nearly miraculous gift of being himself in any company.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter: Mandie Martindale (Howard) of Queensbury, NY; grandchildren: Paige Norton and Brandon Fosmire of Queensbury, NY; siblings: Walter H. Fish, Jr. (Tammy) of Argyle, NY, Katherine Mosher (Ted) of Victory Mills, NY, Edward Fish of Argyle, NY, Peter Fish (Kathy) of Argyle, NY, Michael Fish (Linda) of Greenwich, NY, Donald Fish, Sr., (Donna) of Schuylerville, NY; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Notre Dame Cemetery, 115 Burgoyne Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com