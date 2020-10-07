Kenneth J. Buckley Sr.

May 22, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2020

TICONDEROGA/PENN YAN - Kenneth J. Buckley Sr., 90, of Penn Yan and formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away on October 3, 2020, at Penn Yan Manor Nursing home, Penn Yan, NY.

Mr. Buckley was born May 22, 1930 in Jay, NY to Michael and Lettie (Crowningshield) Buckley.

He spent his younger years living in Jay, graduating from Au Sable Forks High School in 1948. After high-school, Kenneth worked for Santa's Work Shop Corporation until enlisting in the United States Air Force May 10, 1950. During his military service, Kenneth served as a supply clerk, and performed security duties while stationed in Japan. Upon separating from the military, Kenneth returned to working for Santa's Workshop, and held jobs for Overlands and Wicker Ford.

He met his wife, Anna, and was married on 23 April 1960. They settled in Ticonderoga, NY, where they raised their two children. Around this time, Kenneth also began a career with the International Paper Company, retiring in 1992.

After Kenneth's wife passed in July 1999, he remained in Ticonderoga, working part-time for the local Ford dealership transporting vehicles. He was an avid sports fan, baseball and hockey in particular, his favorite teams being the New York Yankees and the New York Rangers. It also was not a rare sight to find Kenneth engaged in a good crossword puzzle. In 2015, he moved to Penn Yan, NY, to be closer to his family and made many friends during his short few years there. Kenneth was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed.

Kenneth is pre-deceased by both parents, as well as his wife, Anna Esther Buckley (nee Saunders); sisters: Irene, Rita, Elizabeth "Betty", Mildred "Millie", Helen, and brother, Francis.

He is survived by sister, Mary Jane Nelson; son, Kenneth J. Buckley, Jr. of Johnstown; daughter, Priscilla (Kurt) Ryan of Penn Yan; grandchildren: Danielle (Thomas) Potts, Kathleen (Justin) Slentz both of Rochester; great grandchildren: Joseph, Leah and Jack.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Richard Roessler, Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Cross of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Interment with Military Honors will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Penn Yan, NY, at a date and time to be announced later.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org)To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com