Kenneth "Ken" Popeck

HUDSON FALLS – Kenneth "Ken" Popeck passed away at home on December 9, 2020 after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 63 and the eldest son of the late John Popeck Jr. and Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Popeck. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and raised in Kingston, PA.

Ken graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by General Electric in Atlanta, GA and Fort Edward as a manufacturing engineer and welding inspector. He retired in 2017 after 26 years of employment.

He loved gardening and taking care of his yard and Victorian home. He was a true handyman and excelled at any project except plumbing, which he hated! He enjoyed restoring his home, caring for and driving his sporty orange car, and puttering around. Most of all he loved spending time with his cat Jinx! He always sought perfection and has now found that in Heaven!

Ken loved family gatherings, being the banker in games of Monopoly, participating in holiday dirty bingo, and he never shied away from, or lost, a friendly debate with his brothers.

Ken is survived by his wife of 30 years Cynthia (Mead); his mother; two brothers: David (Lynn) and Matthew (Michele); and nephews: Andrew, Michael, and Christopher. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by brothers Mark (Rose) and John III.

In the spring, a Celebration of Life will be held in Hudson Falls and a Memorial Mass will be held in Ken's hometown. Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Mission Assoc., PO Box 598, Mt. Vernon, NY 10551 or franciscanmissionassoc.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.