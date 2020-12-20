Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth "Ken" Popeck
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Kenneth "Ken" Popeck

HUDSON FALLS – Kenneth "Ken" Popeck passed away at home on December 9, 2020 after a hard fought battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 63 and the eldest son of the late John Popeck Jr. and Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Popeck. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and raised in Kingston, PA.

Ken graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School and Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by General Electric in Atlanta, GA and Fort Edward as a manufacturing engineer and welding inspector. He retired in 2017 after 26 years of employment.

He loved gardening and taking care of his yard and Victorian home. He was a true handyman and excelled at any project except plumbing, which he hated! He enjoyed restoring his home, caring for and driving his sporty orange car, and puttering around. Most of all he loved spending time with his cat Jinx! He always sought perfection and has now found that in Heaven!

Ken loved family gatherings, being the banker in games of Monopoly, participating in holiday dirty bingo, and he never shied away from, or lost, a friendly debate with his brothers.

Ken is survived by his wife of 30 years Cynthia (Mead); his mother; two brothers: David (Lynn) and Matthew (Michele); and nephews: Andrew, Michael, and Christopher. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by brothers Mark (Rose) and John III.

In the spring, a Celebration of Life will be held in Hudson Falls and a Memorial Mass will be held in Ken's hometown. Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Mission Assoc., PO Box 598, Mt. Vernon, NY 10551 or franciscanmissionassoc.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss!
Catherine Sweet
December 21, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May his memory be eternal!
Donald Davidson
December 21, 2020
Heartfelt sympathies Cindy. May precious memories bring you comfort.
Boo Campbell
December 20, 2020
He was truly the best and only father I had ever known! I will miss him dearly!!
Amanda Pardick
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results