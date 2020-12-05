Kenneth W. Matraw

May 7, 1964 - Dec. 3, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Kenneth W. Matraw, 56, of Lake Avenue, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Ft Hudson Nursing Center in Ft. Edward, following a brief illness.

Born on May 7, 1964 in Ticonderoga he was the son of Robert Matraw of Corinth and the late Patricia (Gonyo) Matraw.

Ken graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1982.

Shortly after graduation, he moved to Florida, were he resided for many years. He then worked at several commercial construction jobs and recently moved back to the area.

Ken enjoyed deep sea fishing.

Survivors besides his father; include three children; Anna Massie of Kentucky, Arich Matraw of Colorado, and Amber Matraw of Colorado; four siblings: Gerald Matraw (Margaret Gates) of Glens Falls, Lisa Butler of Corinth, David Matraw (Robin) of Lake Luzerne, and Bob Matraw III (Maureen O'Toole) of Schuylerville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Kidney Foundation at kidney.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.