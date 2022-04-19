WHITEHALL -

Kenneth S. Woodruff 86 of Beckett Road passed away on April 17, 2022 at his home following a long illness.

Family and friends may call on Saturday April 23, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Service conducted Reverend Pamela Bolton Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Whitehall at 2:00 PM . Burial will be in the Spring in Greenmount Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday Edition of The Post Star.