Keri M. Bennett

December 30, 1980 – March 18, 2022

BOLTON LANDING - On March 18, 2022 Keri M. Bennett passed away at her home after battling a long illness, she was 41 years old. Keri was the daughter of the late Eileen Matthews and John Matthews of Bolton Landing.

Keri was born into this world on December 30, 1980 in Manhasset, NY. Keri graduated from Livingston High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Rhode Island.

Keri had many interests. She loved everyone especially her daughter Olivia, her nephew Jaylen and her dog Bela. Hard to beat her welcoming smile; but her purely genuine personality that drew so many people to her, even those who didn't know her.

Her memory and spirit will be with us forever. We will always love you. I know you will now be with your best friend Mom.

Besides her mother, Keri is predeceased by her uncle Arthur and aunt Marion.

Keri is survived by her father John Matthews; daughter Olivia Bennett; sister Colleen M. Matthews; brother Brian P. Matthews. She is also survived by her aunts: Jeanne Rybak, Rose Devine, Susan Syrocki, Rita Cherry and Carol Donovan; and her uncle Stephen Lutz. Keri was loved so much by her fifteen cousins.

Friends may call on Keri's family from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing, NY 12814

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.