Kevin A. Prendergast

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Kevin A. Prendergast, 71, a resident of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Warren Center, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday, September 8, 2020 edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.