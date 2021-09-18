Kevin M. Duswalt

Oct. 31, 1958 - Sep. 12, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Kevin M. Duswalt, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Born October 31, 1958, in New York City he was the son of Richard Duswalt and Catherine (Lyons) DeGregorio. He was a graduate of Lake George High School.

Some of Kevin's enjoyments included fishing, playing pool, and playing chess.

Kevin was predeceased by his stepfather, Phillip DeGregorio; grandparents, James and Muriel Lyons; brother, Kenneth Duswalt; and cousins: Giselle and Theresa Bongiorno.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin Duswalt of CT, Richard Duswalt (Amber Kemmerer) of PA, Anthony Duswalt (Elizabeth McDonald) of Hudson Falls, Phillip Duswalt of Hudson Falls, Matthew Monroe of Warrensburg, and Sarah Cleveland of Chestertown; parents, Richard Duswalt and Catherine DeGregorio; grandchildren: Michael, Cambria, Ronan, Raegan, and Crue Duswalt, Keaton and Lydia McDonald, and Preston Dewar; sisters: Kim Duswalt and Ariana DeGregorio; aunt, Marilyn Bongiorno; nephews: Evan Duswalt and Joseph Bongiorno; cousins: Gerald and Michael Bongiorno, Muriel Tasker, Geraldine Pregant, Laura Strainer, and Phillip and James Lyons; and his beloved pets; Brandy, Bella, and his boy Max. Kevin is also survived by the mothers of his children: Susan Piccinich, Maria Huse, and Tammy Sutphin; as well as his former longtime companion, Carole Cleveland.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Matthew, who took on the role of caring for Kevin. He not only thought of you as a son, but a friend and we know Kevin as well as us all, can't thank you enough for all that you did for him.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 20, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.