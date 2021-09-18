Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin M. Duswalt
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Kevin M. Duswalt

Oct. 31, 1958 - Sep. 12, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Kevin M. Duswalt, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Born October 31, 1958, in New York City he was the son of Richard Duswalt and Catherine (Lyons) DeGregorio. He was a graduate of Lake George High School.

Some of Kevin's enjoyments included fishing, playing pool, and playing chess.

Kevin was predeceased by his stepfather, Phillip DeGregorio; grandparents, James and Muriel Lyons; brother, Kenneth Duswalt; and cousins: Giselle and Theresa Bongiorno.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Kevin Duswalt of CT, Richard Duswalt (Amber Kemmerer) of PA, Anthony Duswalt (Elizabeth McDonald) of Hudson Falls, Phillip Duswalt of Hudson Falls, Matthew Monroe of Warrensburg, and Sarah Cleveland of Chestertown; parents, Richard Duswalt and Catherine DeGregorio; grandchildren: Michael, Cambria, Ronan, Raegan, and Crue Duswalt, Keaton and Lydia McDonald, and Preston Dewar; sisters: Kim Duswalt and Ariana DeGregorio; aunt, Marilyn Bongiorno; nephews: Evan Duswalt and Joseph Bongiorno; cousins: Gerald and Michael Bongiorno, Muriel Tasker, Geraldine Pregant, Laura Strainer, and Phillip and James Lyons; and his beloved pets; Brandy, Bella, and his boy Max. Kevin is also survived by the mothers of his children: Susan Piccinich, Maria Huse, and Tammy Sutphin; as well as his former longtime companion, Carole Cleveland.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Matthew, who took on the role of caring for Kevin. He not only thought of you as a son, but a friend and we know Kevin as well as us all, can't thank you enough for all that you did for him.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 20, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Kevin you were always a gentleman and I miss you brother love you always your cousin Gerald
Gerald Bongiorno
Family
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michele LaMadrid
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
Cathy and Red Val let me know. I am so sorry. We lost a granddaughter in March and it’s very hard to lose a young person.
Joyce Pace
Friend
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renee Hall
Friend
September 17, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Kevin's Family. We have been friends for years and he got it together and was enjoying life. Rest In Paradise until we meet again...
Rick Combs
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results