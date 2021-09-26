Kevin James Giambrone

QUEENSBURY - Kevin James Giambrone, 47, of Queensbury, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with his loving family by his side at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born in January of 1974 in New Rochelle, NY to James and Marilyn Giambrone. He enjoyed a traditional 1980's childhood with his brother, Brian (Janine Giambrone) and his sister, Cheryl (Robert Baldwin). His days were filled with neighborhood fun and his best friends on Getty Road. The family gathered often at grandparents' homes in California and the Poconos, where many memories were made with cousins, aunts, and uncles. Kevin's childhood dreams included becoming a bridge engineer, firefighter, and having a family of his own. He was able to achieve all three while living life on a grand scale.

He spent four great years at John S. Burke Catholic High School with many close friends and classmates, while creating many more memorable moments and stories to share. He then attended Clarkson University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. During times away from his studies, he and his friends would enjoy the outdoors with lots of hiking, camping, backpacking, and trips to Montreal. Kevin then went on to achieve his Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at Northeastern University. Followed by earning his Master of Business Administration from the University of Albany.

Kevin was a licensed professional engineer. He worked for HNTB from 1996-2001. He was proud to be a Structural Engineer on the Big Dig in Boston including being part of the design team of the Leonard P. Zakim/Bunker Hill Bridge. He found his true fit when he began working for Contech Engineered Solutions, LLC in 2001. He thrived in the friendly and efficient work environment at Contech and enjoyed working there ever since. Over the years, Kevin made many friends and achieved several awards through his hard work and dedication to his career.

Kevin married the love of his life, Jessica, in 2002. He was immediately welcomed into the Fay family by Jessica's parents, James and Judy and her sister, Alyssa (Chris Strain), as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Together they created a beautiful family of their own, raising their two amazing sons, Nicholas and Christopher. They went on many fun family adventures and created loving memories that will last a lifetime. This was the most important part of Kevin's life, and he showed his love for his family in everything that he did.

Kevin did everything with purpose. He was not just a Boy Scout, he made sure to achieve Eagle Scout. He remained very active in scouting with his two sons while always modeling the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. He did not just climb mountains; he climbed all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks, as well as several across the US and around the world. He was an avid hiker and outdoorsman, his love for the outdoors spanned across several hiking trails and mountaintops, most enjoyed with family and friends. Kevin enjoyed serving his community and was a proud member and treasurer of the Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. He was the member that always wanted to bring the company together by organizing activities that involved everyone having fun. Kevin enjoyed helping to coach his sons' baseball, soccer, hockey and lacrosse teams. His approach was more of a mentor, as he enjoyed working one on one with the players to point out and focus on their strengths while providing challenges for them to improve upon their skills. Kevin was a 20 Under 40 recipient in 2013, and made it very clear when interviewed that he was living his best life. One of Kevin's favorite and most memorable past times when he wasn't planning out amazing adventures for his family, was building a large ice skating rink in the backyard each winter. This provided hours of fun for his family, friends, and neighbors.

Kevin is survived by the people that truly meant the most to him. His wife and children; his grandmother, Marie Giambrone, extended family members, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, colleagues, firemen brothers and sisters, neighbors, and community.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and a Picnic Style Celebration of Life will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company, 1080 Bay Road, Lake George, New York 12845 or Friends of Troop 4, Attn. Brian Landsman167 Bentley Rd, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

Kevin was once asked, what inspires and motivates you? His answer was "Being an American. This is the greatest country on the planet, with plenty of opportunity and innovative spirit. I am so grateful to live in America and feel it is my duty to give back to my Country by doing the best I can at everything I do." Kevin did just that, and so much more.