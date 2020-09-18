Menu
Kevin Guidon

April 25, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. - Kevin Guidon passed away on Sept. 5, 2020. Born in Albany, the son of the late Thomas and Helen Guidon.

Kevin graduated from Cambridge Central High School, later attending SUNY Cobleskill. After college, Kevin went on to manage restaurants in California and later in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he stayed active within his community.

He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Helen Guidon; and brothers: Thomas, Patrick and Mark Guidon.

Kevin is survived by his brother, Timothy Guidon; sister, Colleen Saari (Guidon); and two special aunts: Eileen Vosburgh of Latham and Eileen McCann of Saratoga Springs.

Funeral services will be private, and donations in Kevin's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
