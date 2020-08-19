Kevin N. Benjamin

Nov. 12, 1962 - Aug. 7, 2020

CORINTH – Kevin N. Benjamin, 57, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on Nov. 12, 1962 in Wiesbaden, Germany, he was the son of Erma (Tumbleson) Benjamin of Saratoga Springs and the late Reginald Benjamin.

Kevin lived the early part of his life in Greenfield and attended school in Saratoga Springs.

He married his best friend and love of his life, Kathaleen S. Hamm on Oct. 30, 1997 in Corinth and the couple resided on Antone Mountain Road for 23 years.

Kevin was employed for many years as an electrician in several locations, including IBM, Rozell's Electric and General Mechanical. He then owned and operated Above Ground Pools for several years.

He enjoyed gardening, building things and buying tools, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors besides his loving wife and his mom include six children, Michael Ellsworth of Clifton Park, Rachel Rogers (Ryan) of Corinth, Tyler Mosher (Leah Colvin) of Ballston Spa, Matthew Benjamin of Corinth, Nicholas Benjamin of Corinth, and Jonathon Benjamin of Corinth; five grandchildren, Caleb, Wyatt, Elijah, Julian, and Claudia; four siblings, Brian Benjamin (Wendy) of Saratoga Springs, Mark Benjamin (Tami) of Lake Desolation, Sean Benjamin (Carolyn) of Chicago, IL, and Regina Robinson (Jason) of Saratoga Springs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the 911 operator and the Town of Corinth EMS for their quick response and professionalism shown to the family and also the nightshift nurses in the ICU at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.

The family suggest that donations be made as contributions to the family to help with the cost of funeral expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.