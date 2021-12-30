Menu
Kimberly Ann Ottenburgh
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Kimberly Ann Ottenburgh

April 9, 1960 - Dec. 14, 2021

GRANVILLE - Kimberly Ann (White) Ottenburgh, 61, of North Granville, NY passed away December 14, 2021, at Slate Valley Center from natural causes.

Kim was born April 9, 1960, in Granville, NY the daughter of the late Roger and Shirley (Crouch) White.

She attended Granville public schools. She was married to her loving husband, Richard Ottenburgh for 39 years and 10 months. Kim enjoyed doing crafts, plastic canvas, playing bingo, and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Kim is survived by her husband, Richard D. Ottenburgh of North Granville; her daughters: Kelly (Richard) Bain of Granville, Amanda Ottenburgh (partner Dennis); seven grandchildren: Zackery, Kyle, Austin, Megan, Rashell, Margaret, and Skye; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Tracy (Robert) Sennett, Patrina (Marshal) Waterman, Joann (Dana) Corey, Carole Marsh (partner Will), Vicki (Robert) Kruppa; brothers: Barry (Nita) White, Clifford (Jennifer) White; three aunts; two uncles; many cousins; nieces; and nephews; her lifelong friend, Evelyn Bailey of Comstock and the many friends of Slate Valley. She was predeceased by her parents: Roger White (1/2020) and Shirley (Crouch) Latterell (11/2019).

A celebration of life will be held on January 8, 2022 at the Fort Ann Fire House. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
Fort Ann Fire House
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert M King Funeral Home.
We extend our love and sympathy on the untimely passing of Kim. She was a great neighbor, a family friend, and a delightful young lady. We extend our love and sympathy to her family and freinds.
Rev. Larry Dunster
Family
January 13, 2022
I really miss you grandma and cant wait to see you in the future.
Skye Winchell
Family
January 7, 2022
Kim, I love you and will miss our video chats. When we were growing up you were a thorn in my side an as we grew older we became besties and did many things together. I am so glad I taught you how to do plastic canvas. You have made others happy by giving them the things you made to cherish forever. I will hold you in my heart along with the rest of the family that is with you. Give my love to them all. Love you my sister. I will see you someday. Love your big sister Tracy
Tracy Sennett
Family
December 30, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Kim´s family, you will be missed by many, but keep that smile on your face your in a better place and without any pain , till we meet again keep on smiling and fly high with thee rest of the angels.
Evelyn bailey
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results