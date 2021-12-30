Kimberly Ann Ottenburgh

April 9, 1960 - Dec. 14, 2021

GRANVILLE - Kimberly Ann (White) Ottenburgh, 61, of North Granville, NY passed away December 14, 2021, at Slate Valley Center from natural causes.

Kim was born April 9, 1960, in Granville, NY the daughter of the late Roger and Shirley (Crouch) White.

She attended Granville public schools. She was married to her loving husband, Richard Ottenburgh for 39 years and 10 months. Kim enjoyed doing crafts, plastic canvas, playing bingo, and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Kim is survived by her husband, Richard D. Ottenburgh of North Granville; her daughters: Kelly (Richard) Bain of Granville, Amanda Ottenburgh (partner Dennis); seven grandchildren: Zackery, Kyle, Austin, Megan, Rashell, Margaret, and Skye; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Tracy (Robert) Sennett, Patrina (Marshal) Waterman, Joann (Dana) Corey, Carole Marsh (partner Will), Vicki (Robert) Kruppa; brothers: Barry (Nita) White, Clifford (Jennifer) White; three aunts; two uncles; many cousins; nieces; and nephews; her lifelong friend, Evelyn Bailey of Comstock and the many friends of Slate Valley. She was predeceased by her parents: Roger White (1/2020) and Shirley (Crouch) Latterell (11/2019).

A celebration of life will be held on January 8, 2022 at the Fort Ann Fire House. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.