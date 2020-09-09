L. Marguerite Seeley

July 2, 1925 - Sept. 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY -

L. Marguerite Seeley, 95, passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 6, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

She was born on July 2, 1925 in Hudson Falls to the late Suzanne (Israel) and Frederick VanTassell.

On May 2, 1942, Marguerite married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Seeley and for 72 years their devotion to one another was an inspiration to all who met them. They resided in Glens Falls for 54 years and then moved to Queensbury, NY. Bob passed in 2017 and she missed him very much.

Marguerite devoted many years at home raising their three children as well as providing daycare for many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She loved them all and treated each one as her own. Mom raised beautiful flowers and always found time for homemade meals; and if we were lucky, she made one of her great strawberry rhubarb pies. She was a founding member of the Assembly of God Church in Glens Falls and served as its treasurer for many years. She also worked as an accountant for Scotty's Fuel Oil in Glens Falls.

Marguerite and Bob loved the many trips to Maine and visited spots from York Beach to Boothbay Harbor. Her favorite was Ogunquit Beach. Many mornings during vacation, she and dad could be found on the Marginal Way enjoying the beautiful sunrises together.

Besides her husband, Marguerite was predeceased by her two brothers: Raymond and Robert VanTassell and a sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Heath.

She is survived by her two sons: Richard (Judi) Seeley and David (Diane) Seeley, her daughter, Joan (Richard) Parsons, all of Queensbury; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; four great- great grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mom dedicated her life to the Lord and always put God first. She trusted God for her daily existence and along with Dad, prayed for each of the family members by name every day. She was an avid reader and could often be found reading the Bible and other religious books any time you visited.

Thank you to the nurses at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, for making Mom so comfortable and treating her so compassionately. From the supervisors to the aides, although the signs in front of the home recognize them as heroes, they are also angels.

God saw you were weary and did what he thought was best. He came, stood beside you, and whispered, "Come and rest." Mom you will be always on our minds and forever in our hearts.

Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.

