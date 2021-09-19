L. Clyde Wells

Oct. 3, 1942 - Sept. 16, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE - L. Clyde Wells, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Born October 3, 1942 in Gansevoort, NY he was the son of the late Linus and Gladys Wood Wells.

Clyde graduated from Schuylerville Central School in 1962. He worked at GE in Fort Edward for 24 years and then at Quad Graphics for 22 years.

He was an avid B.M.W. Motorcyclist logging over 500,000 miles on his BMW bikes. He loved Alaska and made 5 trips there. He and his wife Jean made 2 trips in their sidecar out west to see his brother Lee's family and to see this beautiful country. Clyde also enjoyed hunting with his boys and snowmobiling.

He was predeceased by four brothers: Malcolm, Merwin, Lee and Lloyd; one sister, Carolyn; and his daughter-in-law, Debbie.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jean Hayes Wells of Schuylerville; four sons: Mark (Laurie), Jeffrey, Bruce (Tania), Dana (Dina); one daughter, Treena Carter (Steve); seven grandchildren: Matthew, Caitlin, Brandon, Mikayla, Bryce and Colin Wells and Jakob Carter; brothers, Nathaniel (Lorraine) Wells and Loren Wells; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Schuyler Hose Company, 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871 or the J.A. Barkley Hose Company, 5072 NY-40, Argyle, NY 12809.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com