Ladislaus J. "Lottsy" Schrammel
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Ladislaus "Lottsy" J. Schrammel

Aug. 1, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Ladislaus "Lottsy" J. Schrammel, 75, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. He was born August 1, 1945 in Pornoapatit, Hungray, the son of the late Josef and Margaret (Kornfein) Schrammel.

Lottsy came to Glens Falls in 1957 at the age of 11 and went on to attend St. Mary's Academy.

After several years, he retired from Scott Paper Company as a machine supervisor.

On September 16, 1989, he married Barbara Stevens.

Lottsy loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing and taking long rides. He was well known in the area for walking with his friends and their fur babies. He loved life and the people he met along the way and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara J. Schrammel of Glens Falls; his children: Melissa (Mike) Holcomb of Glens Falls, Joseph (Nicole) Schrammel of Gansevoort, Steven Schrammel of VA and George (Tiffany) Gregory of Lake Luzerne; his brother and sisters: Emrick (Theresa) Schrammel of Glens Falls, Anna Ashe of Glens Falls and Magdalena Cafaro of Queensbury; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; along with several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Family and friends may call from 12–2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to current restrictions, facemasks are mandatory and a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Boulos and his team at Albany Medical Center for the wonderful care given to Lottsy during this difficult time.

Donations in Lottsy's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 10, 2020.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
"Our hearts our saddened by the loss of our dear friend! You will be greatly missed by all. Your memories will carry on. R.I.P. Lotsy.
Paul & Jolene Tirado & Family
December 11, 2020
So sorry Barb and family, i loved the Lotts.
joseph henry merlow
December 10, 2020
So sorry barb and family for your loss, may he rest now in peace,
Evelyn bailey
December 10, 2020
