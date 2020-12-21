Larry Bovee

April 29, 1938 - Dec. 18, 2020

HADLEY - Larry Bovee, 82, of Route 9N and a winter resident of Nokomis, Florida passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.

Larry was born April 29, 1938 in Lake Luzerne, New York the son of the late Roswell and Suzanna (Kazar) Bovee. He served in the United States Army and was a MP.

Larry worked for 40 years at the International Paper Company in Corinth, New York until his retirement. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of the mill.

He was a member of William J. Varney American Legion Post, #862, Lake Luzerne, and a past member of The Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Company. He and his wife Marjorie wintered in Nokomis for over 18 years where he enjoyed fishing and playing golf

He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Bovee and sister-in-law, Ruth Bovee.

Larry was happily married to his loving wife Marjorie Bovee for over 61 years. Other survivors include his son Andrew Bovee; granddaughter Brooke Bovee, great granddaughter Iris, brother Edward Bovee, brother-in-law, Maxwell (Sherry) Traver as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services for Larry will be held at a later date.

