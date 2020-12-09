Larry J. Tracy

WHITEHALL - Larry J. Tracy, 73, succumbed to his battle with acute myeloid leukemia on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in 1947 in Whitehall, he is the son of the late John and Agnes Tracy.

Larry was a farmer, soldier, mill worker, business owner, a chainsaw carver, vacuum cleaner salesman, a VA volunteer and a cowboy. Most importantly, he was a husband, father, and a friend. He enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, riding horses, dancing at Sandy's and traveling the country. Larry spent his later years wintering in Florida and summering in his beloved Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Lynn, brothers Mike (Joan), Doug and Randy, and his sister Linda Aunchmann.

He is survived by his sons: Kenneth (Amy) Tracy and Larry Tracy; daughter Deana (David) Perlee; sisters: Lois and Bonnie; his granddaughters; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Community Hospice for their care of our father for the past two months, the VA hospitals in Florida and the Albany for their coordination, help and excellent care they have given throughout the years.

Larry was proud of his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He will be interred at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Friday December 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com