Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Eleanor Linendoll
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Laura Eleanor (Reed) Linendoll

Feb. 5, 1944 - Mar. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Laura Eleanor Linendoll, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on February 5, 1944 in Corinth Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Reed, Sr. and Gladys (Stanley) VanLew.

Laura married the love of her life, the late Robert "Bob" Linendoll on July 9, 2002, they spent 16 years happily married before his passing in 2018.

Laura grew up in Lake Luzerne, where she often still visited to reminisce. She was 1 out of 9 children, and the mother to two children: William and Cherlyn Mattison.

Laura loved spending time in the outdoors, going on adventures and long rides with her late husband. Laura especially loved her grandson William Mattison, whom she raised and was very close with. She also loved spending time with her great granddaughter Annora Monahan and her two great-great grandchildren Aiden and Landon. She also loved her time in worship at her church, Kingdom Hall and all of the people in the congregation, special thanks to Brother Howe for seeing her through and keeping her in prayer.

Laura was predeceased by both her parents; four siblings: Carol, Clifford, Thelma, and Wallace, Sr.; and her late husband.

She is survived by her siblings: Sherri, Gail, Al, and Gloria; son, William Mattison; daughter, Cherlyn Mattison; her three grandsons: William (Billy) Mattison and his partner Susan Monahan and their daughter Annora and her son Landon, Eric Mattison, Robert Mattison and his son Aidan; and her two granddaughters: Amanda and Gwen Mattison.

A memorial service will be held on Zoom through Kingdom Hall on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Zoom ID number is 89619306687 and the Password is 224576.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, especially Maura, Maria, Rebecca, Emma, Kathy, Phylis, and Deb. They made her last days here comfortable and dignified.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
will be held on Zoom through Kingdom Hall -- The Zoom ID number is 89619306687 and the Password is 224576.
NY
Mar
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Aunt (Tiny) Laura was such a good person. I´m sorry for your loss. Please feel free to text me if you would like. Linda K Barrett Rohne
Linda K Rohne
March 26, 2021
billy and family i am so so sorry for ur loss ,she was a wonderful mom and grandma i,m going to miss her
pamela brauns
March 24, 2021
Love you Aunt Laura
Robert Reed
Family
March 24, 2021
Robert Reed
Family
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results