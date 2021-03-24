Laura Eleanor (Reed) Linendoll

Feb. 5, 1944 - Mar. 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Laura Eleanor Linendoll, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on February 5, 1944 in Corinth Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Reed, Sr. and Gladys (Stanley) VanLew.

Laura married the love of her life, the late Robert "Bob" Linendoll on July 9, 2002, they spent 16 years happily married before his passing in 2018.

Laura grew up in Lake Luzerne, where she often still visited to reminisce. She was 1 out of 9 children, and the mother to two children: William and Cherlyn Mattison.

Laura loved spending time in the outdoors, going on adventures and long rides with her late husband. Laura especially loved her grandson William Mattison, whom she raised and was very close with. She also loved spending time with her great granddaughter Annora Monahan and her two great-great grandchildren Aiden and Landon. She also loved her time in worship at her church, Kingdom Hall and all of the people in the congregation, special thanks to Brother Howe for seeing her through and keeping her in prayer.

Laura was predeceased by both her parents; four siblings: Carol, Clifford, Thelma, and Wallace, Sr.; and her late husband.

She is survived by her siblings: Sherri, Gail, Al, and Gloria; son, William Mattison; daughter, Cherlyn Mattison; her three grandsons: William (Billy) Mattison and his partner Susan Monahan and their daughter Annora and her son Landon, Eric Mattison, Robert Mattison and his son Aidan; and her two granddaughters: Amanda and Gwen Mattison.

A memorial service will be held on Zoom through Kingdom Hall on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Zoom ID number is 89619306687 and the Password is 224576.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, especially Maura, Maria, Rebecca, Emma, Kathy, Phylis, and Deb. They made her last days here comfortable and dignified.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.