Lauren Elizabeth Powers
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Glens Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Lauren Elizabeth Powers

Oct. 27, 1996 - Sept. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS/COHOES - Lauren Elizabeth Powers, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Born on October 27, 1996, in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of Andre and Catherine (Supski) Powers.

Lauren graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 2015.

Lauren was a force to be reckoned with. She lived life according to her rules. Her smile lit up the room. Her laugh was infectious. Her voice was boisterous.

Lauren loved her family and friends more than anything. She was always willing to help anyone who needed anything. She was so very compassionate.

Lauren loved the outdoors. She especially loved hiking with her brothers. She loved her cats, Mookie and Lily. She was a houseplant enthusiast with over 20 plants in her home. She was an artist. Her passion and enjoyment of art first developed in middle school. She was an avid fan of live music.

Lauren was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Conrad Supski; her aunt, Elizabeth Supski.

Left to cherish her memory include her parents, Andre and Catherine Powers; her brothers: Stephen and Tristen Powers; her maternal grandmother, Theresa Supski; her paternal grandparents, William Powers and Sheila Oranch; her paternal grandmother, Patricia Hernandez; and several aunts, uncles, cousins; and friends.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Lauren's name can be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Lauren's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Sep
15
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
So sorry by for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
The Booth Family
Other
September 12, 2021
