Laurie J. Boutelle

Feb. 22, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Laurie J. Boutelle, 62, of Wintergreen Road, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her home.

Born on February 22, 1958 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Jigger Canale and the late Pauline (Yanik) Ramsey.

Laurie graduated from Corinth High School in 1977 and BOCES for Nursing.

She married Jeff Boutelle in 1990 at the Moreau State Park. The couple has resided in Queensbury for many years.

She was employed as a nurse for several years at the Warren Washington County ARC until her early retirement.

Laurie enjoyed gardening, her pets, going on vacations to the Ocean, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors besides her husband of 27 years include seven siblings: Maureen Baker (Al) of Gansevoort, Kathleen Brown (Mark) of Kingston, Jacqueline Khalil (Ayman) of Woodlands, TX, Sandra Montgomery (Michael Derrico) of Greenwich, John Montgomery (Amy) of FL, Michael Montgomery (Kathleen) of Gansevoort, and Deborah Holderman (Dean Beckos) of Queensbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank everyone that knew and loved Laurie for their kindness and support during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations in her memory take the form of donations to SPCA of Upstate New York at spcauny.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.