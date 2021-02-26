Menu
Laurie J. Boutelle
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Laurie J. Boutelle

Feb. 22, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Laurie J. Boutelle, 62, of Wintergreen Road, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at her home.

Born on February 22, 1958 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Jigger Canale and the late Pauline (Yanik) Ramsey.

Laurie graduated from Corinth High School in 1977 and BOCES for Nursing.

She married Jeff Boutelle in 1990 at the Moreau State Park. The couple has resided in Queensbury for many years.

She was employed as a nurse for several years at the Warren Washington County ARC until her early retirement.

Laurie enjoyed gardening, her pets, going on vacations to the Ocean, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors besides her husband of 27 years include seven siblings: Maureen Baker (Al) of Gansevoort, Kathleen Brown (Mark) of Kingston, Jacqueline Khalil (Ayman) of Woodlands, TX, Sandra Montgomery (Michael Derrico) of Greenwich, John Montgomery (Amy) of FL, Michael Montgomery (Kathleen) of Gansevoort, and Deborah Holderman (Dean Beckos) of Queensbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank everyone that knew and loved Laurie for their kindness and support during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations in her memory take the form of donations to SPCA of Upstate New York at spcauny.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 26, 2021.
11 Entries
To Laurie´s family and friends, I am so sorry about Laurie´s passing, it is hard to believe she is gone! I will miss her and all the laughs we had! She was a true friend to me for over 40 years! RIP my friend, I will never forget you!
Julie Dibble (Flewelling)
March 7, 2021
My heart felt condolences to Laurie's family. Class of 76'. An absolutely beautiful and fun loving person. RIP my friend!
kent mckernon
March 4, 2021
Hoping that the comforting thoughts of friends and family will surround you at this sad time.
Sylvia Noonan and Beverly Greene
March 4, 2021
Oh my goodness. Im so very saddened to learn of Laurie passing. We attended CHS together, although only for our senior year ('76),but what memories we had laughing and having fun. Taken way too young. RIP laurie. Condolences to your husband and family. Sincerely, kim
Kim Greco
March 3, 2021
Rest easy Laurie. Class of 76. We were going to change the world. But the world changed us. May God take you into his arms. May God watch over the family their time need. Amen.
Dennis L Bordeaux
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Laurie's passing. She had a heart of gold.....my sincere condolences to her friends and family.
Kelli Barron
March 2, 2021
Truly sorry for your loss. I have been friends with Laurie and Jeff for many years. She will be missed.
Dean Hook
March 2, 2021
Jeff I am so sorry!!!!!
Tara Sandford-Briggs
February 27, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Laurie´s passing.Our sincere condolences go out to Jeff and all of her family. RIP Laurie.
Tom and Rissa Bapp
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for Laurie"s passing. I am thinking of all of you and holding you in my heart, my thoughts and prayers! Rest in Peace Laurie!
Mary Demetras
February 26, 2021
Absolutely devastating about Laurie. We were such good friends during high school. She's a great person, caring, wonderful sense of humor. She will be so missed. My sympathies to her family.
Kathy Haskell Butler
February 26, 2021
