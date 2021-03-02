Laurie J. (Yanik) Boutelle

Feb. 22, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Laurie passed away unexpectedly Feb. 19, 2021 at her home on Wintergreen Rd., Queensbury.

Born Feb. 22, 1958 she was the beloved daughter of the late Pauline Ramsey, Ethel and Paul Yanik.

They loved and adored her very much.

She graduated from Corinth Central School and Boces nursing program in 1977. She worked at Warren/Washington ARC as a nurse and held various other positions until her early retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Boutelle of Queensbury.

Laurie loved all animals esp. her dogs and cats-they were a great comfort to her. She loved anything Native American, loved music, dancing and spending time with her siblings.

She is survived by her siblings: Maureen Baker (Alan) of Gansevoort, Kathleen Brown of Wilton, Jacqueline Khalil (Ayman) of Texas, Sandra Derrico (Michael) of Greenwich, John Montgomery (Amy) of Hadley/Florida, Michael Montgomery (Kathy) of Gansevoort, Deborah Beckos (Dean) of Queensbury and several cousins. She was adored by all her nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her lifelong friends Julie, Debbie, Carol, Jamie and ALL of her friends that showed her love and compassion - it did not go unnoticed.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring by her family. "Gone from our sight but never our hearts"