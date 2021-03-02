Menu
Laurie J. Boutelle
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Laurie J. (Yanik) Boutelle

Feb. 22, 1958 - Feb. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Laurie passed away unexpectedly Feb. 19, 2021 at her home on Wintergreen Rd., Queensbury.

Born Feb. 22, 1958 she was the beloved daughter of the late Pauline Ramsey, Ethel and Paul Yanik.

They loved and adored her very much.

She graduated from Corinth Central School and Boces nursing program in 1977. She worked at Warren/Washington ARC as a nurse and held various other positions until her early retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Boutelle of Queensbury.

Laurie loved all animals esp. her dogs and cats-they were a great comfort to her. She loved anything Native American, loved music, dancing and spending time with her siblings.

She is survived by her siblings: Maureen Baker (Alan) of Gansevoort, Kathleen Brown of Wilton, Jacqueline Khalil (Ayman) of Texas, Sandra Derrico (Michael) of Greenwich, John Montgomery (Amy) of Hadley/Florida, Michael Montgomery (Kathy) of Gansevoort, Deborah Beckos (Dean) of Queensbury and several cousins. She was adored by all her nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her lifelong friends Julie, Debbie, Carol, Jamie and ALL of her friends that showed her love and compassion - it did not go unnoticed.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring by her family. "Gone from our sight but never our hearts"


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
To Laurie´s family and friends, I am so sorry about Laurie´s passing, it is hard to believe she is gone! I will miss her and all the laughs we had! She was a true friend to me for over 40 years! RIP my friend, I will never forget you!
Julie Dibble (Flewelling)
March 7, 2021
My heart felt condolences to Laurie's family. Class of 76'. An absolutely beautiful and fun loving person. RIP my friend!
kent mckernon
March 4, 2021
Hoping that the comforting thoughts of friends and family will surround you at this sad time.
Sylvia Noonan and Beverly Greene
March 4, 2021
Oh my goodness. Im so very saddened to learn of Laurie passing. We attended CHS together, although only for our senior year ('76),but what memories we had laughing and having fun. Taken way too young. RIP laurie. Condolences to your husband and family. Sincerely, kim
Kim Greco
March 3, 2021
Rest easy Laurie. Class of 76. We were going to change the world. But the world changed us. May God take you into his arms. May God watch over the family their time need. Amen.
Dennis L Bordeaux
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Laurie's passing. She had a heart of gold.....my sincere condolences to her friends and family.
Kelli Barron
March 2, 2021
Truly sorry for your loss. I have been friends with Laurie and Jeff for many years. She will be missed.
Dean Hook
March 2, 2021
Jeff I am so sorry!!!!!
Tara Sandford-Briggs
February 27, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Laurie´s passing.Our sincere condolences go out to Jeff and all of her family. RIP Laurie.
Tom and Rissa Bapp
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for Laurie"s passing. I am thinking of all of you and holding you in my heart, my thoughts and prayers! Rest in Peace Laurie!
Mary Demetras
February 26, 2021
Absolutely devastating about Laurie. We were such good friends during high school. She's a great person, caring, wonderful sense of humor. She will be so missed. My sympathies to her family.
Kathy Haskell Butler
February 26, 2021
