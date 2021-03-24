Lawrence "Larry" Keith Bartlett

Dec. 7, 1940 - Mar. 22, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Lawrence "Larry" Keith Bartlett, 80, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021, after a short illness. Born December 7, 1940 in Hague, he was the son of the late Clayton H. and Margaret (Penders) Bartlett. Larry was one of 16 devoted siblings.

Larry served proudly and honorably in the United States Army. After several career paths, he worked and retired from the Queensbury School System. Larry's kindness, wit and sense of humor endeared him to friends, staff, students and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was lovingly refereed to as "Larry the Legend".

In addition to his parents; Larry was predeceased by his sisters: Mary Patricia (Neal) Foster, Margaret (Don) Prevost, Lois (Clarence "Tink") Kelley, Lona (Larry) Jennings; his brothers: John Bartlett, Gillette (Patricia) Bartlett, Richard (Anne) Bartlett, Dennis (Barbara) Bartlett; his sisters-in-law, both named Linda Bartlett; his brothers-in-law: Henry Kelley and Joe Hutchins; also a special aunt, Lona.

Survivors include his sisters: Anne Hutchins, Marilla (Gerald) Washburn, Cindy (Leonard) Porter, Michelle Kelley; his brothers: David (Virginia) Bartlett, Leigh Bartlett and Clayton Bartlett. He will be dearly missed by his close nephews: David Foster, "DJ" (Paige) Foster and Lawrence (Nikia) Foster and Steven (Kara) Charlton, whom he loved as sons. He was loved and will be missed by his many nieces, nephews; numerous friends; and his two dogs, Blackie and Ginger.

The Bartlett family would like to extend a thank you to his nephew, John Foster and his wife, Katie, for always being there for Larry and to his nieces, Kelly Jennings and Tammy Washburn for their special care provided in his final days. Also, thank you to the staff at Slate Valley Nursing Center for the care and compassion they gave to Larry throughout his time there.

Go Dodgers!

Friends may call, Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Larry may be made to charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net