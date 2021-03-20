Menu
Lawrence "Larry" Bennett
1938 - 2021
Lawrence "Larry" Bennett

Aug. 13, 1938 - Mar. 16, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Lawrence "Larry" Bennett of Lake Luzerne NY, born August 13, 1938 was called to his final home in the arms of the Lord after courageously battling a long illness. His wish to not leave his home was carried out by his devoted wife and loving family.

He is predeceased by his parents Myron Bennett and Charlotte (Scally) Bennett of Lake Luzerne and his siblings Bernice Bennett and Wayne Bennett.

He leaves behind the love of his life of 55 years Bonita "Bonnie" Bennett. Their fairytale marriage began on November 12, 1965 at St. Andrew Avellino in Flushing NY. His four children: Jeffrey (Michelle) Bennett, Gregory (Randi) Bennett, Laura (Gene) Kules, and James Bennett; his seven grandchildren, or as he referred to them, his angels on earth: Mackenzie Bennett, Gracenne Bennett, Cole Bennett, Brayden Bennett, Fallyn Bennett, Ella Kules and Ava Kules. He was the eldest of ten children and is also survived by his siblings: Charles Bennett, Patricia Dickinson, Linda (Floyd) Walker, Alberta "Skip" Walker, Diana "Snookie" Dowmont, Edward "Pete" (Sandra) Bennett, Dawn Bennett; four half siblings: Daniel Bennett, Maureen Bennet, Lisamarie (Robert) Valla, Cynthia (Alan) Casey and Myron Bennett, Jr.; two step siblings: Leann Howe and David (Laurie) Crossman; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a dear family friend John Wessels.

He graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1958 as Salutatorian. He received his Bachelor's in Social Science from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1964 and his Master's in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1969. He had additional course work from SUNY Albany and Indiana University. He taught History in the Glens Falls City School District for 33 years where he also sat as Chairman of the Social Studies Department for 10 years. He served 19 years for the Warren County Sheriff's Department as a special deputy. He was on the Town Council for Lake Luzerne for 16 years and was the Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor for eight years.

A larger-than-life local icon and described by many as one of the kindest and most gentle souls. He took pride and great joy to create places in the area for people to enjoy. During his term as Supervisor of Lake Luzerne some of his favorite accomplishments were acquiring money from the State to build the boat launch on East River Drive, rebuilding of the local historical Bow Bridge, moving the Old School House into town and creating it as an historical site, gaining town ownership of the basketball and tennis courts and the property surrounding it. He was most proud of helping the town purchase the land to develop the town beach and park and securing the approval to use the Harris Trust Land for educational use and environmental studies. His love for Lake Luzerne and the desire for others to enjoy the beauty of the area was always on his mind and as a local business owner he was especially interested in building the local tourist industry.

He loved history and sharing it with his family and anyone who wanted to learn. He was the Founding Trustee for the Lake George Battlefield (Fort George) Alliance, and Former Warren County Historical Society President. He played a major role in bringing the outdoor drama, The Last of The Mohicans, to Lake George for a brief time.

This past year, on July 13, 2020 he celebrated his 70th year at Bennett's Riding Stable starting work there when he was just 12 years old. He had a love for horses that he passed on to his family. His wife Bonnie operated the stable from 1989 until her retirement in 2020. The stable is still operated by his children, something he was very proud of. His younger brother and best friend, Edward "Pete" has been a constant companion at the stable and his home.

His town and historical accomplishments were second to the pride he had for his family. He calls his family his biggest accomplishment and his family calls him their hero. He was devoted to his family's happiness. He was unselfish and unconditional with his love. He would be found, with his wife, at all of his grandchildren's basketball, football, softball, baseball, ice hockey and rodeo events. For him, a normal weekend included ice hockey at 7 a.m., football at 1 p.m., basketball at 5 p.m. and a rodeo at 8 p.m. If they were playing, he was attending. He was so proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. His favorite moments were spent with them. He will be missed by all dearly.

Due to Covid 19 funeral services will be private.

There will be a burial and celebration in late spring.

Contributions in Larry's memory may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 20, 2021.
Dear Bonnie and Family. Today I heard of Larry´s passing. My heart is sad for myself. How Sad and Broken All of Your Loving Hearts are. Larry was Like A Big Fun-Loving Uncle to myself and my 2 older sisters. To My Mom and Dad, Larry was like a Brother. We Trusted and Loved Larry and Enjoyed So Many Years with him on Our Ranch. Sundance Ranch. Larry would play outside and inside out teeny tiny "little house" for hours. His Laugh was Heart Warming. Please Know Larry Bennett Is and Will Always Be a Gentleman and A Man that Loved His Family and Friends and His Horses. In Love and Friendship debby
debby ( fiero) izzo
Friend
June 24, 2021
RIP Mr. Bennett. I had some of the best times of my life at the farm and trail riding. God bless you and your family.
Karen A. Kyser
March 25, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Mr. Bennett's passing. He was a wonderful teacher. It is clear he touched so many lives in such a positive way. My condolences to Mr. Bennett's family and friends.
Jessica Missita
March 24, 2021
Mr. Bennett was such a positive influence for so many of us who attended Glens Falls. He was one of those educators who truly loved being with his students and trying to inspire us to love history as much as he did. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Christine Beaty Fair
March 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Greg, Randi and family. May cherished memories bring you comfort.
Lynne Boecher
March 20, 2021
Condolences to the Bennett family. Mr. Bennett was truly larger than life. He helped foster my own love of history with his dedication and enthusiasm. R.I.P Mr. Bennett.
Chris Eggleston
March 20, 2021
Truly a man of honor who loved his family unconditionally. We're so honored to have known you, worked with you and called you our friend. Blessings to your family. Rest easy in the arms of the Lord. The Mulcahy family
Debra Mulcahy
March 20, 2021
One of my true heroes because of his gentleness and love and support for his family. I enjoyed listening to him especially one night at a game in Fort Ann when he told me the story of Floyd Bennett inspiring me to visit his grave in Washington DC and saying prayers for the Bennet Family especially him and his lovely wife Bonnie God Bless you Mr. Bennet...you are loved and cherished!
Joe Cormie
March 20, 2021
Mr. Bennett was and still will be a great influence in my life. As a teacher,he taught me school is fun and learning was exciting. A talent I brought to my children and they to theirs. I am grateful for my time with both Mr. And Mrs. BENNETT.
Bertha Coburn
March 20, 2021
Bonnie and family, I am so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. He was a wonderful man with a devoted family. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. May he rest in peace!
Connie Lavery Halayko
March 20, 2021
