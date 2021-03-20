Lawrence "Larry" Bennett

Aug. 13, 1938 - Mar. 16, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE - Lawrence "Larry" Bennett of Lake Luzerne NY, born August 13, 1938 was called to his final home in the arms of the Lord after courageously battling a long illness. His wish to not leave his home was carried out by his devoted wife and loving family.

He is predeceased by his parents Myron Bennett and Charlotte (Scally) Bennett of Lake Luzerne and his siblings Bernice Bennett and Wayne Bennett.

He leaves behind the love of his life of 55 years Bonita "Bonnie" Bennett. Their fairytale marriage began on November 12, 1965 at St. Andrew Avellino in Flushing NY. His four children: Jeffrey (Michelle) Bennett, Gregory (Randi) Bennett, Laura (Gene) Kules, and James Bennett; his seven grandchildren, or as he referred to them, his angels on earth: Mackenzie Bennett, Gracenne Bennett, Cole Bennett, Brayden Bennett, Fallyn Bennett, Ella Kules and Ava Kules. He was the eldest of ten children and is also survived by his siblings: Charles Bennett, Patricia Dickinson, Linda (Floyd) Walker, Alberta "Skip" Walker, Diana "Snookie" Dowmont, Edward "Pete" (Sandra) Bennett, Dawn Bennett; four half siblings: Daniel Bennett, Maureen Bennet, Lisamarie (Robert) Valla, Cynthia (Alan) Casey and Myron Bennett, Jr.; two step siblings: Leann Howe and David (Laurie) Crossman; many beloved nieces and nephews; and a dear family friend John Wessels.

He graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1958 as Salutatorian. He received his Bachelor's in Social Science from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1964 and his Master's in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1969. He had additional course work from SUNY Albany and Indiana University. He taught History in the Glens Falls City School District for 33 years where he also sat as Chairman of the Social Studies Department for 10 years. He served 19 years for the Warren County Sheriff's Department as a special deputy. He was on the Town Council for Lake Luzerne for 16 years and was the Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor for eight years.

A larger-than-life local icon and described by many as one of the kindest and most gentle souls. He took pride and great joy to create places in the area for people to enjoy. During his term as Supervisor of Lake Luzerne some of his favorite accomplishments were acquiring money from the State to build the boat launch on East River Drive, rebuilding of the local historical Bow Bridge, moving the Old School House into town and creating it as an historical site, gaining town ownership of the basketball and tennis courts and the property surrounding it. He was most proud of helping the town purchase the land to develop the town beach and park and securing the approval to use the Harris Trust Land for educational use and environmental studies. His love for Lake Luzerne and the desire for others to enjoy the beauty of the area was always on his mind and as a local business owner he was especially interested in building the local tourist industry.

He loved history and sharing it with his family and anyone who wanted to learn. He was the Founding Trustee for the Lake George Battlefield (Fort George) Alliance, and Former Warren County Historical Society President. He played a major role in bringing the outdoor drama, The Last of The Mohicans, to Lake George for a brief time.

This past year, on July 13, 2020 he celebrated his 70th year at Bennett's Riding Stable starting work there when he was just 12 years old. He had a love for horses that he passed on to his family. His wife Bonnie operated the stable from 1989 until her retirement in 2020. The stable is still operated by his children, something he was very proud of. His younger brother and best friend, Edward "Pete" has been a constant companion at the stable and his home.

His town and historical accomplishments were second to the pride he had for his family. He calls his family his biggest accomplishment and his family calls him their hero. He was devoted to his family's happiness. He was unselfish and unconditional with his love. He would be found, with his wife, at all of his grandchildren's basketball, football, softball, baseball, ice hockey and rodeo events. For him, a normal weekend included ice hockey at 7 a.m., football at 1 p.m., basketball at 5 p.m. and a rodeo at 8 p.m. If they were playing, he was attending. He was so proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. His favorite moments were spent with them. He will be missed by all dearly.

Due to Covid 19 funeral services will be private.

There will be a burial and celebration in late spring.

Contributions in Larry's memory may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.