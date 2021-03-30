Lawrence "Larry" Bickford

Jan. 3, 1932 - Mar. 28, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Lawrence "Larry" Bickford, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Albany Medical Center. Born on January 3, 1932, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Merton and Ellen (Whalen) Bickford.

Larry graduated from Fort Edward High School. He was a communicant at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward for many years.

On September 23, 1956, Lawrence Bickford married the late Barbara Sawn at the St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. They spent 61 years together until her passing in September of 2017.

Larry worked for Imperial Mill until he began farming his aunt and uncles farm for several years. He was a farmer to the true sense of the word. Later, Larry and Barb bought their own farm in Durkeetown and lived there several years until illness forced them to leave the farm. They then moved to Fort Edward where he and Barb lived a beautiful life and he started working for the Fort Edward School as the building and grounds supervisor and a bus driver. Larry also started his own A/C and Refrigeration business and did not completely retire until the age of 83. Over the years he also worked for as Fort Edward Village Justice of the Peace.

He enjoyed camping especially sitting around the fire with his Glen Hudson family. Larry was dedicated to his children and never missed any of his grandchildren's events. His family was his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was predeceased by his grandson, Robbie Conley; and his siblings: Ann, Bea, Jack, Leon and Mert.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Kathy (George) Conley, Karen (Mike) Flores, Julie (Todd) Terrio; his grandchildren: Nicole Conley, Krissy Flores, Teylyr Thadeio and her husband, Matthew, Hannah Terrio and Ethan Terrio; his great-grandchildren: Chloey Jansson, Alannah Flores and Brexton Thadeio; his siblings: Peggy and Joe; along with lifelong friends, Vic and Barb Middleton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's memory can be made to the St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Larry's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.