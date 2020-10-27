The Honorable Lawrence E. Corbett, Jr.

May 11, 1921 - Oct. 20, 2020

FORT EDWARD - The Honorable Lawrence E. Corbett, Jr., a decorated Navy veteran of five invasions, former New York State Assemblyman, attorney for 60 years, a proud native of Fort Edward, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Mr. Corbett married Joan V. (Burns) Corbett on June 25, 1955, in Troy, NY. The couple spent 59 years together before her passing on Feb. 13, 2015.

During a decade of service in the state Assembly, Mr. Corbett distinguished himself as a tireless advocate on statewide and local issues. As chairman of the Assembly Social Services Committee, he became an outspoken champion for vulnerable children in adoption and foster care and overcame opposition from many in his own Republican Party to win a statewide battle to preserve Aid Dependent Children. He introduced and won passage of legislation designating Prospect Mountain Road in Lake George as the "Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway".

Mr. Corbett was born in the family homestead on East Street in Fort Edward on May 11, 1921 - the youngest of Lawrence E. Corbett, Sr., and Mary Hurley Corbett's three children. His father hailed from Green Island, his mother from North Creek. He graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1939 and entered Siena College in 1940, but World War II soon intervened.

In March 1942, his was the 13th name drawn in the draft nationally. At 21 years old, he enlisted in the Navy and rose through the ranks, serving as Quartermaster First- Class prior to his placement on inactive duty in 1945. He remained in the Naval Reserve and commissioned an Ensign, and later promoted to Lieutenant J.G. before retiring in 1958 after 16 years of service.

During World War II, Mr. Corbett served abroad the attack transport ship U.S.S. William P. Biddle and took part in five invasions, including Tarawa, where the United State lost approximately 2,000 Marines in 72 hours, as well as invasions of Sicily, Kwajalein, Luzon, and Okinawa. Mr. Corbett earned five battle stars.

Following the war, he resumed his studies at Siena, taking night classes while working during the day in the records room at the state Legislature to pay his tuition. His work passing out bills to the legislators kindled a passion for law and government that remained with him the rest of his life.

After Siena, he worked summer at Scott Paper Co. in Fort Edward to save money for law school. Upon his acceptance in New York Sate Law School in 1950, he studied year-round to complete his degree in just two years, graduating in 1952, and passing his bar exam the same year. He was hired by the Hon. J. Clarence Herlihy, the Warren County District Attorney at the time and later the presiding judge of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court.

During his time in the Assembly, Mr. Corbett was a majority Republican in a house then controlled by Republicans, serving alongside his longtime friend, then-Assemblyman Richard J. Bartlett of Glens Falls. In 1972, he left Albany when he was defeated in a Republican primary by Gerald B. Solomon of Queensbury, who went on to win three terms in the Assembly before being elected to Congress.

At home in Fort Edward, Mr. Corbett became the lead attorney in the formation of the Washington County Sewer Agency that established municipal sewer service in his community and Hudson Falls in the 1970s. His close relationship with Mayor "Muff" Nassivera of Hudson Falls assured the construction of 18 million-dollar Washington County Sewer District o. 2. He served as Fort Edward Village Attorney for 11 years in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Aside from his public responsibilities, he maintained a private law practice for more than half a century. A member of the Warren County Bar Association for 60 years, he was honored in 2004 with the distinguished Charles Evans Hughes Award. In 2010, his colleagues on the Washington County Bar Association honored Mr. Corbett, their former president, with the Albert J. Berkowitz Award for his lifetime service and dedication to the law and citizens of Washington County.

As a lawyer and civic leader, Mr. Corbett was instrumental in many major projects in the region, including the building of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home. He served as Fort Hudson's attorney for 16 years. He was a tenured member of the board of the Washington County home for Aged Women, an organized he served 41 years. He took particular pride in having worked with Thomas Hoy, chairman of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., to preserve the Home's continuing trust and ensure its financial security for the future.

Mr. Corbett, who was admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, and the U.S. Tax Court, continued to practice laws after closing his Fort Edward office with Hinman, Straub, Pigors & Manning then served as counsel to the McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum law firm in Glens Falls from 1996 until 2012.

He had a wide and robust circle of friends and associates, and was a 55-year member of the Fort Edward Lions Club, a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a member of Fort Edward Idle Hour Club. A devout Catholic, Mr. Corbett served as Trustee, Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George for 10 years.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his sister Helen Corbett, and his brother Francis D. Corbett.

He is survived by his two sons: Michael Corbett and his wife, Barbara; and John Corbett and his wife, Lucia; his daughter, Sheila Corbett; and seven grandchildren: Christopher and Ryan Corbett, Katherine and Julia and Cara Flacke, Maureen and Tess Flacke.

The Corbett family is eternally grateful for the level of care Lawrence received from the Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

