Lee M. 'Bunny' Surprenant

July 26, 1930 - Sept. 6, 2020

SCHROON LAKE - Lee M. "Bunny" Surprenant, 90 passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born July 26, 1930 in Schroon Lake, the son of the late Delore and Rose Lesperance Surprenant.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Terry Pechette, his sisters Anna Wilkie and Rita Miller and his brothers Robert and Elwood Surprenant and his special friend Kittie Clark.

Lee served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. He was employed at General Electric in Schenectady for many years. He had his own business in the Schroon Lake area for many years and was able to fix and build most anything that needed doing.

Bunny, as he was known to many, was a longtime member of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department, he was Mr. Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club for many years, where he volunteered his time and talents on many projects.

Bunny was an excellent musician and played the mandolin in several different bands around the North Country, The Blue Ridge Sundowners Band was very special to him.

Bunny is survived by his sons Ronald (Margaret) and Michael Surprenant; his son-in-law, David Pechette, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and many friends.

A gathering of family and friends to share memories of Bunny will take place from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY.

A service with full military honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville at a time to be announced.

Memorials may take the form of donations to The Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, 28 Industrial Drive, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.