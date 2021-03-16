Menu
Lena Gagne
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Lena Gagne

LAKE GEORGE - Lena Gagne, 81, of Lake George, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Pasquale L. and Elvira (Caparelli) Laino.

Lena was born and raised in Long Island, NY and later moved to Lake George, NY, where she was a business owner and member of the community for forty plus years. Lena owned Gagne's Cottages. She was a self-less woman always thinking of others before herself. Her greatest love was her family. She loved spending time with her family, cooking for them and attending school events for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her spouse Gerard Gagne, Sr.; a son Gerard Gagne, Jr. (Alicia Kelley) and former wife Betsy Gagne; a daughter Debra Abbatantuono (Philip); her grandchildren: Jessica Gagne (Michael Peck), Joslyn Gagne, Alexa Abbatantuono and Alyssa Abbatantuono; great grandson Jaxon Peck; sister Loretta Iamunno (Victor); sister-in-law Alice Laino; several nieces, nephews and extended family. She also leaves behind many close friends, including Bob Meehan.

In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her brother Pasquale Laino, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lena Gagne to Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY 12845.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
Love, The Mason Family
March 16, 2021
So sorry for the loss of our friend and neighbor Lena. We pray Gods peace upon ur loved ones that will miss you till the end . Rest in peace
Chris Ryan
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss she was like a Mom to me always a caring person great and she love her family on condition and grandkids Rest In Peace Lena I going to miss you.
Frances Gallo
March 16, 2021
