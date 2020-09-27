LEONA MAE THOMPSON

GANSEVOORT - Leona Mae Thompson, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Leona's memory can be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.

To view Leona's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.